Learning and Development Specialist

Experience and Qualifications:

Appropriate post graduate learning or human capital qualification

4-5 years experience as a L&D Consultant Programme or project management experience

Business partnering experience with stakeholders required

Experience with technology driven and digital learning solutions highly advantageous

Proficiency in MS Office required

Responsibilities and work output:

The following job outputs were found to be relevant to this job:

Learning and Development

Partner with the Group Learning and Development and the Group Finance and Risk Human Capital team to coordinate and implement learning initiatives in line with the people and business strategy.

Manage various development initiatives within Group Finance and Risk Management i.e., bursaries, internships, leadership development, coaching, rotation, mentoring, career paths etc

Proactive monitoring and reporting of the business unit/s achievement in terms of the skills development scorecard

Drive targeted skills development spend with Group Finance and Risk Management in terms of ACI development

Collaborate with Organisational Development (OD) and HCBPs (Human Capital Business Partners) to develop and implement career pathing and career management for key talent

Research L&D trends, ensuring the L&D function remains competitive, current and futuristic

Manage the roll out and usage of various digital learning platforms e.g., Udemy, Skypiom, Leaderflix etc

Implement automation and digital solutions for administrative learning tasks i.e., actuarial academy, annual training report and workplace skills plan etc

Design and maintain various learning databases and records to ensure quality reporting

Collaborate with HC Executive on the effective implementation of Leadership Development initiatives

Bursaries, Internships & Learnerships

Programme manage the implementation of the Actuarial, SAICA programmes and the Risk, Quant & Compliance Internships and Learnerships

Co-create the design of the annual training program for the applicable internships or learnerships in consultation with the Lead for Learning and Development The training program will include, amongst other initiatives, the work readiness training, supportive courses, aligned mentorship, performance evaluation, rotation and feedback to inSeta and business on progress per intern

Partner with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective delivery of all bursary applications from recruitment to development and placement or termination

Partner with the relevant business stakeholders on effective rotation, vacation work, coaching and mentorship interventions for interns and employees

Partner with Group Learning and Development team and the Human Capital team on the graduate study assistance programmes, ensuring the learners are supported throughout the programme

Support and participate on the HC Community of Practice Forums

Provide support on the Actuarial Committee Meeting (AMC) in terms of agenda and presentation and present and provide updates at AMC where required

Coordinate and implement all related learning activities and events e.g., CPD, qualifiers dinner, graduation communications, induction and onboarding events for internships etc.

WSP/ATR/Skills Development Reporting

Coordinate tasks related to legislative and compliance of the Skills Development Act, by compiling the annual reporting and ensuring that submissions are adhered to in support of the MMI BBBEE strategy

Partner with Group Skills Development and the Human Capital Team for Group Finance, Group Facilities and Group Risk to drive WSP/ATR processes and submissions Project manage, collate and compile the annual training report and workplace skills plan (i.e., WSP/ATR). In addition, timeous consultation with all key stakeholders e.g., PAs, HCBPs, HCAs, Skills Development team etc timeously

Ongoing monitoring and tracking of progress on the BU Skills Development scorecard for Group Finance and Risk Management

Provide recommendations on an action plan to optimize learning spend and obtain skills development scorecard targets set for Group Finance and Risk Management

Provide accurate and timeous reporting on learning initiatives on monthly Human Capital dashboards and quarterly reports for the Actuarial Management Committee

Provide learning and development updates and input at weekly team meetings

Funding & Budgets

Oversee prompt and accurate exam applications, payments and financial administration for internal and external bursary students

On-going tracking of learning expenses and funding received from INSETA to ensure cost effective coordination of budgets; including providing recommendations and proposals for funding solutions

Liaise with business units and key stakeholders to ensure accurate reporting of learning expenditure for interns and staff

Client

Engage, partner and consult with business stakeholders to identify and address specific L&D needs within their respective areas

Build and maintain relationships with service providers and other stakeholders e.g., associations such as INSETA, SAICA, Actuarial Society

Ongoing professional partnership with business unit HC teams to facilitate successful rotations, mentorship, job shadowing and ultimate placement of interns

Make recommendations to improve client service within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance client service delivery

Learning Communications and Engagement

Partner with relevant stakeholder to drive learning and development communications. e.g., personal development plans, actuarial academy magazine, internship communication etc

Partner with Human Capital and the Marketing Manager to promote the L&D offerings, inc. Internships and Bursaries within the business through a comprehensive internal communication plan

General Processes

Oversee that all training related initiatives are captured using the appropriate learning management system

Ensure documentation is submitted to relevant statutory bodies within agreed standards and timelines

Coordinate the process of onboarding new vendors in partnership with the procurement team and in line with relevant policies

Competencies:

Written and verbal communication skills

Networking and Influencing skills

Assertiveness

Attention to Detail

Organising and planning skills

Time Management skills

Team work

