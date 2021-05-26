Logistics Coordinator

Act as a point of contact for customers – manage queries about products, orders, and deliveries whilst supporting the sales team and contributing to high-quality customer service to achieve sales targets.

Responsibilities

Manage sales administration functions

Process orders via email or phone

Check data accuracy in orders and invoices

Contact clients to obtain missing information or answer queries

Coordinate sales logistics and demand sales planning processes

Liaise with the logistics department to ensure timely deliveries

Maintain and update sales and customer records

Develop monthly sales reports

Communicate important feedback from customers internally

Coordinate reporting on sales KPI’s

Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations

Stay up-to-date with new products and features

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

Matric Certificate

Post matric qualification in Logistics / Supply Chain / Warehousing will be an advantage

Proven work experience in a logistics/sales administration/coordination or related position

Proficient in MS Office with Advanced Excel (Pivot tables and Vlookup) is essential

Hands-on experience with CRM software

Understanding of sales performance metrics

Finance and accounting knowledge

Excellent organizational and multitasking skills

A team player and able to work independently

Excellent communication and sound interpersonal skills

Customer service and deadline-driven

Desired Skills:

Logistics ccordination

Sales administration

Customer service

Advanced Excel

Pivot Tables

VLookup

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Strategic partner and global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa to the world’s top beverage brands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position