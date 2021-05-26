Logistics Coordinator

Act as a point of contact for customers – manage queries about products, orders, and deliveries whilst supporting the sales team and contributing to high-quality customer service to achieve sales targets.
Responsibilities
- Manage sales administration functions
- Process orders via email or phone
- Check data accuracy in orders and invoices
- Contact clients to obtain missing information or answer queries
- Coordinate sales logistics and demand sales planning processes
- Liaise with the logistics department to ensure timely deliveries
- Maintain and update sales and customer records
- Develop monthly sales reports
- Communicate important feedback from customers internally
- Coordinate reporting on sales KPI’s
- Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations
- Stay up-to-date with new products and features
Minimum Qualifications and Skills:
- Matric Certificate
- Post matric qualification in Logistics / Supply Chain / Warehousing will be an advantage
- Proven work experience in a logistics/sales administration/coordination or related position
- Proficient in MS Office with Advanced Excel (Pivot tables and Vlookup) is essential
- Hands-on experience with CRM software
- Understanding of sales performance metrics
- Finance and accounting knowledge
- Excellent organizational and multitasking skills
- A team player and able to work independently
- Excellent communication and sound interpersonal skills
- Customer service and deadline-driven
Desired Skills:
- Logistics ccordination
- Sales administration
- Customer service
- Advanced Excel
- Pivot Tables
- VLookup
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Logistics Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Strategic partner and global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa to the world’s top beverage brands.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund