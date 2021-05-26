Mine Planner

Representing a mining company looking for an experience Mine Planner to join their team in Northern Cape. Should you be willing to relocate do apply to the position.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

B Degree in Mining Engineering

5 – 8 years’ experience in a mining environment

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; . You can also contact Anmari, Danielle, Menina or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

