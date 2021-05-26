Mobile Application Developer

May 26, 2021

Mobile Application Developer

Based in Sandton

Role Objective

This role is responsible for providing development services to the organization. The role requires a service orientated mentality with a sense of high ownership of projects, problems and requests assigned. This role will be actively participating in a high energy environment.

Key Performance Areas

General Responsibilities

  • Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills with the ability to articulate technical solutions for both technical and non-technical audiences.
  • Demonstrate self-motivation and goal-orientated achievement
  • Capable of multi-tasking and working with a variety of people
  • Troubleshooting and resolving system integrity issues, replication issues, log issues, connectivity issues, security issues, etc
  • Owning, tracking and resolving application related incidents and requests
  • Participation in design for current and future products, responding to system alerts and escalations
  • Working with research and development teams to implement strategic solutions

Job Requirements

  • Have a thorough understanding of key OOP design principles. A portfolio of work done in the past should be made available through either GitHub or Bitbucket
  • Demonstrable knowledge and skills in multi-platform mobile app development, especially iOS, Android and Windows, especially with either of these latest development platforms:
  • Ionic, Cordova, Angular 2/4/6 and NodeJS
  • Xamarin
  • Demonstrable knowledge and experience of at least one major programming language, especially C#, Java or Swift.
  • Familiarity with Android and iOS SDK, including knowledge of how general APIs work
  • Knowledge of Node JS, Cordova and Angular 2 is an advantage
  • 5 years experience in project management

Additional Assets

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

Competencies

  • The ability to learn quickly
  • The ability to interpret and follow technical plans
  • Problem solving skills
  • Strong communication and organization skills
  • Drive up to keep up to date with developments and trends in the tech and modern media world.

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • Xamarin
  • App Development Android
  • Angular 2
  • cordova

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position