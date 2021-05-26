Occupational Health Nurse at SD Recruitment

We are looking for Occupational Health Nurses
- Developing and implementing health and safety programs
- Documenting all employee injuries and illnesses within the workplace
- Observing and assessing the work environment for potential dangers and hazards
- Treating injuries and illnesses for employees, including follow-ups and referrals
- Overseeing and implementing emergency and disaster preparedness programs and planning
- Serving as a gatekeeper for healthcare services, including rehabilitation and disability matters
- Counselling employees on physical and mental health issues and guiding them toward community resources and/or employee assistance programs
- Monitoring the health status of employees
- Conducting research on the effects of hazardous work conditions or workplace exposures, which may include gathering data and reporting findings to the employer
- A degree /diploma in General Nursing.
- A diploma in Midwifery.
- Licensed to dispense medication as per legislation.
- A degree or diploma in Occupational Health.
- Registered with the South African Nursing Council as a general nurse and Occupational health nurse specialist.
- Basic computer literacy.
- Presentation skills
- Registered with SASOHN (as an audiologist)
- Basic Life Support course for Healthcare Providers.
- HIV/AIDS counseling certificate
Please email your updated and detailed cv + copies of SANC Receipt + copies of all qualifications to
JHB Office: [Email Address Removed]
CPT Office: [Email Address Removed]
