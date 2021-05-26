Occupational Medical Practitioner (OMP) at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Perform medical examination on employees scheduled for examination once the Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner (OHNP) has prepared the necessary medical examination test;

Facilitate referrals to doctors, specialists or hospitals;

Monitor and treat chronic health conditions e.g. hypertension;

Manage the medical examination targets set as per service level agreement;

Liaise and engage with OHSE (Safety department) regarding Risk Assessments and Occupational Hygiene surveys

Assess and determine all Injuries on Duty, apply the necessary treatment and document the information as required by the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act

Assess and determine all medical emergencies which arise, initiate treatment and co-ordinate further treatment as required

Determine, assess, analyse and advise the company on all Occupational Diseases and comply with the statutory requirements

Assess, advise and approve all pre-employment / pre-placement, periodic, transfer medical examinations

Facilitate referral to Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP)

Complete or ensure completion of medical administration;

Keep records and write reports

Qualifications and Experience:

MBChB qualification recognised by the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Occupational Medicine qualification recognised by the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Minimum

At least 8 years’ experience as a registered Occupational Medical Practitioner

Experience in undertaking Health Risk Assessments

Emergency care experience

Email following documentation to [Email Address Removed] or contact Gizyle on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Resume

Certified copies of Qualifications

HPCSA Registration

Certified ID Document

Desired Skills:

medical assessments

medical evaluations

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years General Practitioner

Desired Accreditations:

Health Professions Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd provides innovative medical recruitment solutions to the public and private health sectors in S.A

