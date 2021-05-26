Occupational Medical Practitioner (OMP) at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Perform medical examination on employees scheduled for examination once the Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner (OHNP) has prepared the necessary medical examination test;
- Facilitate referrals to doctors, specialists or hospitals;
- Monitor and treat chronic health conditions e.g. hypertension;
- Manage the medical examination targets set as per service level agreement;
- Liaise and engage with OHSE (Safety department) regarding Risk Assessments and Occupational Hygiene surveys
- Assess and determine all Injuries on Duty, apply the necessary treatment and document the information as required by the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act
- Assess and determine all medical emergencies which arise, initiate treatment and co-ordinate further treatment as required
- Determine, assess, analyse and advise the company on all Occupational Diseases and comply with the statutory requirements
- Assess, advise and approve all pre-employment / pre-placement, periodic, transfer medical examinations
- Facilitate referral to Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP)
- Complete or ensure completion of medical administration;
- Keep records and write reports
Qualifications and Experience:
- MBChB qualification recognised by the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
- Occupational Medicine qualification recognised by the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
- Minimum
- At least 8 years’ experience as a registered Occupational Medical Practitioner
- Experience in undertaking Health Risk Assessments
- Emergency care experience
Email following documentation to [Email Address Removed] or contact Gizyle on [Phone Number Removed];.
- Resume
- Certified copies of Qualifications
- HPCSA Registration
- Certified ID Document
Desired Skills:
- medical assessments
- medical evaluations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years General Practitioner
Desired Accreditations:
- Health Professions Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd provides innovative medical recruitment solutions to the public and private health sectors in S.A