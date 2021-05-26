Operations Supervisor (Warehouse) at Pepkor Logistics

Pepkor Logistics is a leader in the logistics and warehousing industry in South Africa. Our business seeks to employ a warehouse Operations Supervisor to successfully execute operational activities within the span of control to maximise productivity of resources.

Job Purpose: Coordinate operational activities within the warehouse to maximise productivity of labour, maximise the application of FIFO and optimise vehicle utilisation.

Qualification & Experience:

Matric

Certificate in Road and Transport Management, Warehousing or related field of study (advantageous)

Valid driver’s licence (advantageous)

Computer literate with Microsoft Office, GSuite (advantageous)

Minimum 3 year working experience in a similar leadership position within a warehousing environment

Experience in managing a Health and Safety programme according to the specifications stipulated by law

Responsibilites:

Cost management:

– Ensure labour hours are reconciled and is within budget

– Ensure that special (abnormal) instructions/requests are carried out in terms of loading process of vehicles, promo parcels and client requests to ensure maximised vehicle utilisation and client satisfaction

– Liaise with 3rd party Transport and Labour Service providers by ensuring service providers meet the minimum standard of their monthly scorecards

Inventory Management:

– Manage and plan labourers to ensure maximum productivity in accordance with forecasted receiving and despatch requirements

– Investigate, follow- up and resolve all exceptions and ensure it is communicated to the relevant functions responsible. Exceptions can include but is not limited to loads, STT vs. POA and IBT’s

– Ensure FIFO is applied consistently and accurately across the warehouse

– Inventory control – ensure that the number of 3 and 5 day old parcels are kept under the target by means of investigations and reporting on a daily basis

– Manage receiving and dispatching of all DC’S parcels

– Keep the number of miss-sorts and miss-scans under the target KPI

Green:

– Control all manifests which are created and hand all copies of driver manifests received, to admin once accuracy and completeness has been checked

– Ensure that Local, Linehaul, Shuttles and Full carton suppliers vehicles are loaded/off loaded according to planned sequence to ensure maximised vehicle utilisation and maximum efficiency for quick turnaround times to ensure client satisfaction

Risk:

– Adhere to Health and Safety requirements in accordance with the OHS act and compliance to other

– Inspect all vehicles to ensure no safety risk for parcels

– On floor claims to be kept under the target percentage

General:

– Lead & coach your team in applying the appropriate SOPs, making sure that all relevant disciplines and processes are adhered to and understood

– Encouraging continuous improvement in your area of responsibility

– Manage housekeeping inside respective carousels and ensure warehouse is always neat and clean

– Manage the relationships with the DC and other Hubs in the network to maximize client satisfaction

Pepkor Logistics strives for equal opportunity in terms of its employment equity guidelines, candidates with disability are encouraged to apply and an indication in this regard will be appreciated.

If you do not hear from us within 4 weeks of the closing date of this position, please regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Team Player

Good Communication

Stress Tolerance

Planning

Organising

Detail Orientated

Problem Solving

Service Orientation

Highly Self-disciplined

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Medical Aid

Retirement Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position