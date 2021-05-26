Perm Recruitment Consultants at TalentCRU

May 26, 2021

Job Description

  • Sales focused including generating new clients, following leads and working with the Business Development team
  • Building, retaining and developing sustainable relationships with prospective companies and assuring high quality service delivery
  • Recruitment of candidates and creating exciting career opportunities for these candidates
  • Performing administrative duties that conform to our high standards and procedures as well as legislative requirements.

Qualifications

  • Area of Specialisation – Engineering/Finance, Commercial/Tech and IT
  • At least one year’s experience within the permanent recruitment industry
  • Ability to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing
  • Strong administration skills
  • Strong sales skills
  • Successful track record of achieving targets
  • Sourcing techniques

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position