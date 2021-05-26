Perm Recruitment Consultants at TalentCRU

Job Description
- Sales focused including generating new clients, following leads and working with the Business Development team
- Building, retaining and developing sustainable relationships with prospective companies and assuring high quality service delivery
- Recruitment of candidates and creating exciting career opportunities for these candidates
- Performing administrative duties that conform to our high standards and procedures as well as legislative requirements.
Qualifications
- Area of Specialisation – Engineering/Finance, Commercial/Tech and IT
- At least one year’s experience within the permanent recruitment industry
- Ability to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing
- Strong administration skills
- Strong sales skills
- Successful track record of achieving targets
- Sourcing techniques
About The Employer:
talentCRU