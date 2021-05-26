Programme Manager

May 26, 2021

Qualifications:

  • 3 – year Bachelors Degree/ NQF level 7 – IT Degree

Experience:

  • Proven experience as a Program Manager
  • Minimum of 10 years of experience delivering projects and programmes in large corporate environments.
  • Experience in a Retail environment would be highly desirable
  • Successful delivery of programmes of over 50 individuals comprised of business and technology (Technical most important) solution components.
  • The successful individual must have IT knowledge and experience, and proven Program Implementation in a technical environment.
  • Relationship management experience at director and senior executive level (Must have presented to Steerco)
  • Management of both agile and waterfall delivery teams
  • Excellent knowledge of performance evaluation and change management principles
  • Control and governance of high cost and high-risk programmes

Job objectives:

  • Formulating, organizing and monitoring inter-connected projects
  • Deciding on suitable strategies and objectives
  • Coordinating cross-project activities
  • Accountable for successful, on-time and on-budget programme delivery that is easily adopted
  • Ensures the programme scope and business case is properly defined and accepted by key stakeholders Facilitates delivery roadmaps and designs of high-level solutions that will ensure the achievement of programme objectives.
  • People management (different disciplines)
  • Establish and manage programme roadmaps, release schedules and plans to support delivery according to agreed milestones.
  • Ensures programme is delivered in-line with specifications, quality standards and governance requirements
  • Collaborates and facilitates decisions to manage critical dependencies, resolve conflicts, mitigate risks

Knowledge & Skills:

The successful candidate must show outstanding leadership with strong problem-solving abilities and excellent communication skills.

