Proposals Administrator- 6 month contract

Minimum Requirements

2 4 Years experience within a similar role or with similar output

Business-related diploma/degree, in business management/project management or relate

APMP Membership/Certification an advantage

Experience in Proposal management/business development an advantage

An excellent working knowledge of the proposals/tenders/bids process in responding to proposals/tenders/bids

Multi-tasking organised and peoples skills

Liaise with roles at all hierarchies

Communication skill

Writing skill

MS Office skills

Responsibilities

Adhering to the proposals/tenders/bids full-cycle process

Downloading proposals/tenders/bid

Loading and submitting proposals/tenders/bids on various portals and physical deliveries

Executing and unpacking complex government proposals/tenders/bid

Schedule meetings for proposals/tenders/bids kick-offs and daily check-in

Coordinating proposals/tenders/bids efforts across the 5 Practices and the Client Development team within Company

Adhering to the proposals/tenders/bids process; coordinating efforts and ensuring all timelines are met

Ensuring proposals/tenders/bids are of high quality

Research work when required for input into proposals/tenders/bids

Ensuring mandatory documents are updated (notify relevant stakeholders when nearing expiry date

Capturing and updating the proposals/tenders/bids on the repository hub

Drive and obtain content with the relevant stakeholder

Writing content required as applicable

Vendor/supplier registration

Preparing mandatory document

Production: Printing and binding

Administration

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

