Proposals Administrator- 6 month contract

May 26, 2021

Minimum Requirements

  • 2 4 Years experience within a similar role or with similar output
  • Business-related diploma/degree, in business management/project management or relate
  • APMP Membership/Certification an advantage
  • Experience in Proposal management/business development an advantage
  • An excellent working knowledge of the proposals/tenders/bids process in responding to proposals/tenders/bids
  • Multi-tasking organised and peoples skills
  • Liaise with roles at all hierarchies
  • Communication skill
  • Writing skill
  • MS Office skills

Responsibilities

  • Adhering to the proposals/tenders/bids full-cycle process
  • Downloading proposals/tenders/bid
  • Loading and submitting proposals/tenders/bids on various portals and physical deliveries
  • Executing and unpacking complex government proposals/tenders/bid
  • Schedule meetings for proposals/tenders/bids kick-offs and daily check-in
  • Coordinating proposals/tenders/bids efforts across the 5 Practices and the Client Development team within Company
  • Adhering to the proposals/tenders/bids process; coordinating efforts and ensuring all timelines are met
  • Ensuring proposals/tenders/bids are of high quality
  • Research work when required for input into proposals/tenders/bids
  • Ensuring mandatory documents are updated (notify relevant stakeholders when nearing expiry date
  • Capturing and updating the proposals/tenders/bids on the repository hub
  • Drive and obtain content with the relevant stakeholder
  • Writing content required as applicable
  • Vendor/supplier registration
  • Preparing mandatory document
  • Production: Printing and binding
  • Administration

