Proposals Administrator- 6 month contract

Minimum Requirements
- 2 4 Years experience within a similar role or with similar output
- Business-related diploma/degree, in business management/project management or relate
- APMP Membership/Certification an advantage
- Experience in Proposal management/business development an advantage
- An excellent working knowledge of the proposals/tenders/bids process in responding to proposals/tenders/bids
- Multi-tasking organised and peoples skills
- Liaise with roles at all hierarchies
- Communication skill
- Writing skill
- MS Office skills
Responsibilities
- Adhering to the proposals/tenders/bids full-cycle process
- Downloading proposals/tenders/bid
- Loading and submitting proposals/tenders/bids on various portals and physical deliveries
- Executing and unpacking complex government proposals/tenders/bid
- Schedule meetings for proposals/tenders/bids kick-offs and daily check-in
- Coordinating proposals/tenders/bids efforts across the 5 Practices and the Client Development team within Company
- Adhering to the proposals/tenders/bids process; coordinating efforts and ensuring all timelines are met
- Ensuring proposals/tenders/bids are of high quality
- Research work when required for input into proposals/tenders/bids
- Ensuring mandatory documents are updated (notify relevant stakeholders when nearing expiry date
- Capturing and updating the proposals/tenders/bids on the repository hub
- Drive and obtain content with the relevant stakeholder
- Writing content required as applicable
- Vendor/supplier registration
- Preparing mandatory document
- Production: Printing and binding
- Administration
