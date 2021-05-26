Regional Sales Manager – Pretoria Region

The successful Candidate will be required to meet the following criteria:

QUALIFICATIONS :

  • Minimum standard 10 / Grade 12
  • Sales & Marketing Diploma / Management Diploma

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 3-6 years Sales Management Experience in a service industry

OTHER:
Code 8 Driver’s Licence
Own Vehicle

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: (A brief summary, but not limited to):

KEY OBJECTIVES: Responsible for the overall sales function within the Region.
Strategise, assimilate, implement, and measure activities of the Sales Force to obtain maximum sales volumes.

  • Training sales staff
  • Develop maximum potential volume across all markets for the Company’s products and services
  • Accomplish assigned goals within the scope of corporate policies and objectives
  • Prepare and submit monthly and quarterly sales reports
  • Arrange marketing campaigns within the region or branch to generate sales
  • Target new potential clients in region

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Sales Management
  • Excellent interpersonal skills

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large service orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa.

