Regional Sales Manager – Pretoria Region

The successful Candidate will be required to meet the following criteria:
QUALIFICATIONS :
- Minimum standard 10 / Grade 12
- Sales & Marketing Diploma / Management Diploma
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 3-6 years Sales Management Experience in a service industry
OTHER:
Code 8 Driver’s Licence
Own Vehicle
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: (A brief summary, but not limited to):
KEY OBJECTIVES: Responsible for the overall sales function within the Region.
Strategise, assimilate, implement, and measure activities of the Sales Force to obtain maximum sales volumes.
- Training sales staff
- Develop maximum potential volume across all markets for the Company’s products and services
- Accomplish assigned goals within the scope of corporate policies and objectives
- Prepare and submit monthly and quarterly sales reports
- Arrange marketing campaigns within the region or branch to generate sales
- Target new potential clients in region
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Excellent communication skills
- Sales Management
- Excellent interpersonal skills
About The Employer:
Our Client is a large service orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa.