Regional Sales Manager – Pretoria Region

The successful Candidate will be required to meet the following criteria:

QUALIFICATIONS :

Minimum standard 10 / Grade 12

Sales & Marketing Diploma / Management Diploma

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 3-6 years Sales Management Experience in a service industry

OTHER:

Code 8 Driver’s Licence

Own Vehicle

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: (A brief summary, but not limited to):

KEY OBJECTIVES: Responsible for the overall sales function within the Region.

Strategise, assimilate, implement, and measure activities of the Sales Force to obtain maximum sales volumes.

Training sales staff

Develop maximum potential volume across all markets for the Company’s products and services

Accomplish assigned goals within the scope of corporate policies and objectives

Prepare and submit monthly and quarterly sales reports

Arrange marketing campaigns within the region or branch to generate sales

Target new potential clients in region

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Excellent communication skills

Sales Management

Excellent interpersonal skills

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large service orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa.

