Restaurant Management at Burger King Mauritius

Burger King Mauritius is firing up their grills in Mauritius have exciting management positions available.

Restaurant General Managers

Assistant Restaurant Managers

Shift Supervisor/Coordinators

Requirements

Management: 3-Year National diploma in a relevant field – Degree will be an advantage

Supervisors: Matric/ Grade-12 – Tertiary education advantageous

Current and valid BK shift management certification

Current and valid ServSafe International Certificate

Micros/ Symphony experience (+1 Year)

Training of crew experience (+1 Year)

Cost controls (1-3+ Years)

Staff management and supervision (+3 Years)

Proven, excellent Guesttrac scores

Proven, excellent REV Scores

Minimum 3-5 years BK managerial experience in a similar role

International work experience will be an advantage

Ability to prioritize and organize own and others’ work and time to meet deadlines and objectives

Ability to work under pressure and shifts (including weekends, public holidays, evenings and grave yard)

Valid passport

Willingness and preparedness to travel to Mauritius, undergo PCR (Covid-19) and other required medical tests as well as isolated quarantine for a minimum of 14-days

Important Information

You must possess a valid passport, valid for at least the following 2-years post application

You must be willing and prepared to undergo the required medical testing either prior to your departure and/or upon arrival in Mauritius, as required by law to obtain a work and residence permit

Only 1-2-year employment contracts are offered, with the option to renew on mutual agreement and by approval of the Ministry of Labour of Mauritius

You will need to provide a valid SAPS clearance certificate

You must include a clear, passport size photo on your resume/CV

You need to indicate your desired salary on your CV (in ZAR)

Credit and reference checks will be conducted on all short-listed applicants

On Offer

Flights

Accommodation, which may be shared accommodation, as per local legislation

Transport or reimbursement of public transport expenses to and from place of work

Market related remuneration

Opportunity to gain international work experience in one of the most beautiful places on earth

Should you be interested, please email the following documents to [Email Address Removed]

Detailed CV/resume with a most recent photo

Desired take-home remuneration in ZAR

Copies of all certificates/accolades

Copy of valid passport – 1st page only

The company reserves the right to not make an appointment.

Please consider your application as unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 14-days of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

Leading a team

Cash management

Customer retention

Working knowledge of a P&L

Shift management

Ability to work under pressure

Human Resource Management

Cost Control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

CG Royal Foods Ltd is in the top 100 companies in Mauritius.

The company has an agressive roll-out plan to expand the Burger King brand in Mauritius over the next 3-5 years.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flights

Accommodation

Transport/Transport Allowance

