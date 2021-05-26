Restaurant Management at Burger King Mauritius

Burger King Mauritius is firing up their grills in Mauritius have exciting management positions available.
Restaurant General Managers
Assistant Restaurant Managers
Shift Supervisor/Coordinators
Requirements
- Management: 3-Year National diploma in a relevant field – Degree will be an advantage
- Supervisors: Matric/ Grade-12 – Tertiary education advantageous
- Current and valid BK shift management certification
- Current and valid ServSafe International Certificate
- Micros/ Symphony experience (+1 Year)
- Training of crew experience (+1 Year)
- Cost controls (1-3+ Years)
- Staff management and supervision (+3 Years)
- Proven, excellent Guesttrac scores
- Proven, excellent REV Scores
- Minimum 3-5 years BK managerial experience in a similar role
- International work experience will be an advantage
- Ability to prioritize and organize own and others’ work and time to meet deadlines and objectives
- Ability to work under pressure and shifts (including weekends, public holidays, evenings and grave yard)
- Valid passport
- Willingness and preparedness to travel to Mauritius, undergo PCR (Covid-19) and other required medical tests as well as isolated quarantine for a minimum of 14-days
Important Information
- You must possess a valid passport, valid for at least the following 2-years post application
- You must be willing and prepared to undergo the required medical testing either prior to your departure and/or upon arrival in Mauritius, as required by law to obtain a work and residence permit
- Only 1-2-year employment contracts are offered, with the option to renew on mutual agreement and by approval of the Ministry of Labour of Mauritius
- You will need to provide a valid SAPS clearance certificate
- You must include a clear, passport size photo on your resume/CV
- You need to indicate your desired salary on your CV (in ZAR)
- Credit and reference checks will be conducted on all short-listed applicants
On Offer
- Flights
- Accommodation, which may be shared accommodation, as per local legislation
- Transport or reimbursement of public transport expenses to and from place of work
- Market related remuneration
- Opportunity to gain international work experience in one of the most beautiful places on earth
Should you be interested, please email the following documents to [Email Address Removed]
- Detailed CV/resume with a most recent photo
- Desired take-home remuneration in ZAR
- Copies of all certificates/accolades
- Copy of valid passport – 1st page only
The company reserves the right to not make an appointment.
Please consider your application as unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 14-days of submitting your application.
Desired Skills:
- Leading a team
- Cash management
- Customer retention
- Working knowledge of a P&L
- Shift management
- Ability to work under pressure
- Human Resource Management
- Cost Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
CG Royal Foods Ltd is in the top 100 companies in Mauritius.
The company has an agressive roll-out plan to expand the Burger King brand in Mauritius over the next 3-5 years.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Flights
- Accommodation
- Transport/Transport Allowance