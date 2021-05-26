Restaurant Management at Burger King Mauritius

May 26, 2021

Burger King Mauritius is firing up their grills in Mauritius have exciting management positions available.

Restaurant General Managers
Assistant Restaurant Managers
Shift Supervisor/Coordinators

Requirements

  • Management: 3-Year National diploma in a relevant field – Degree will be an advantage
  • Supervisors: Matric/ Grade-12 – Tertiary education advantageous
  • Current and valid BK shift management certification
  • Current and valid ServSafe International Certificate
  • Micros/ Symphony experience (+1 Year)
  • Training of crew experience (+1 Year)
  • Cost controls (1-3+ Years)
  • Staff management and supervision (+3 Years)
  • Proven, excellent Guesttrac scores
  • Proven, excellent REV Scores
  • Minimum 3-5 years BK managerial experience in a similar role
  • International work experience will be an advantage
  • Ability to prioritize and organize own and others’ work and time to meet deadlines and objectives
  • Ability to work under pressure and shifts (including weekends, public holidays, evenings and grave yard)
  • Valid passport
  • Willingness and preparedness to travel to Mauritius, undergo PCR (Covid-19) and other required medical tests as well as isolated quarantine for a minimum of 14-days

Important Information

  • You must possess a valid passport, valid for at least the following 2-years post application
  • You must be willing and prepared to undergo the required medical testing either prior to your departure and/or upon arrival in Mauritius, as required by law to obtain a work and residence permit
  • Only 1-2-year employment contracts are offered, with the option to renew on mutual agreement and by approval of the Ministry of Labour of Mauritius
  • You will need to provide a valid SAPS clearance certificate
  • You must include a clear, passport size photo on your resume/CV
  • You need to indicate your desired salary on your CV (in ZAR)
  • Credit and reference checks will be conducted on all short-listed applicants

On Offer

  • Flights
  • Accommodation, which may be shared accommodation, as per local legislation
  • Transport or reimbursement of public transport expenses to and from place of work
  • Market related remuneration
  • Opportunity to gain international work experience in one of the most beautiful places on earth

Should you be interested, please email the following documents to [Email Address Removed]

  • Detailed CV/resume with a most recent photo
  • Desired take-home remuneration in ZAR
  • Copies of all certificates/accolades
  • Copy of valid passport – 1st page only

The company reserves the right to not make an appointment.

Please consider your application as unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 14-days of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

  • Leading a team
  • Cash management
  • Customer retention
  • Working knowledge of a P&L
  • Shift management
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Human Resource Management
  • Cost Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

CG Royal Foods Ltd is in the top 100 companies in Mauritius.

The company has an agressive roll-out plan to expand the Burger King brand in Mauritius over the next 3-5 years.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Flights
  • Accommodation
  • Transport/Transport Allowance

