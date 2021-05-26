Sales and General Manager

May 26, 2021

General and Sales Manager

  • Selling the ERP Software system to new customers (50% of the time)
  • Develop and maintain marketing materials to promote / differentiate the system
  • Find and develop sales of the system to new customers
  • Development and management of a long sales cycle (pipeline management)
  • Building close and lasting personal relationships with existing and future clients
  • Ability to ‘close’ new system sales quickly and effectively
  • (Up) Selling of new features to existing customers.
  • Selling of consulting services to meet existing client’s new needs.
  • g. data extracts, customer training, data management, stock counts, etc
  • Key Account manager of the ERP software system for existing users (20%)
  • Align expectations of customers with formal SLA’s and actual service offering.
  • Monthly meeting with customers to ensure all issues are being dealt with.
  • Understanding customers systems, controls, needs,
  • Assisting existing staff with the more difficult (3rd tier) technical queries
  • Assisting clients (at a fee) to specify and document the system & any changes
  • Project management for customers (1) Onboarding, (2) New branches, (3) office moves, (4) systems documentation, (5) etc.
  • Leading the team to continuous product improvement and team performance (20%)
  • Facilitate a team strategy and keep the team focused on rolling it out.
  • Ensure that you have you hands fully on the profitability levers, ensure products are priced at better than market related prices, prepare a budget that all buy into and manage the business according to that budget.
  • Ensure that job descriptions are comprehensive and ‘all jobs have a person’.
  • Ensure all staff have appropriate KPI’s and measure to ensure remote working is productive.
  • Maintain and grow staff morale and efficiency.
  • Arranging quarterly team builds, over-see the office social committee, etc
  • Quarterly board reporting
  • Customer support administration (10%)
  • Maintaining price lists and billing of clients and chasing to ensure paid on time.
  • Ensuring all customers are invoiced (correctly) every month for all costs and services (System, ISP invoices, maintenance invoicing, Hardware, out of SLA work, etc)
  • Negotiating SLA’s with customers and ensuing SLA performance is measured and reported on.
  • Benchmarking costs and ensuring the business is competitive
  • Ensuring that all NON-SLA work done has an agreed price and order first.
  • Ensuring all monthly customer reports are correct and distributed timeously
  • Payment of suppliers and account reconciliations.
  • Any other reasonable request of the Board
  • Requirements
  • Degree in IT related field
  • 3-5 years of previous experience in leading IT system development teams
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills especially with existing and prospective clients.
  • Strong negotiation and selling skills
  • Strong time management skills and prioritisation skills to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines.
  • Mature a formal ‘potentials pipeline’ and report monthly on ETA of each
  • Ability to enforce and maintain high standards under pressure
  • Financial literacy – know and understand budgets and monthly profitability reports
  • Google office competence
  • Spotting problems and opportunities early and responding aggressively to them
  • Ability to gather market intelligence, communicate up and adapt plans to optimise.
  • Report accurately and timeously to the company executive

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • Software solutions
  • Profit and Loss
  • Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position