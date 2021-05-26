Sales and General Manager

General and Sales Manager
- Selling the ERP Software system to new customers (50% of the time)
- Develop and maintain marketing materials to promote / differentiate the system
- Find and develop sales of the system to new customers
- Development and management of a long sales cycle (pipeline management)
- Building close and lasting personal relationships with existing and future clients
- Ability to ‘close’ new system sales quickly and effectively
- (Up) Selling of new features to existing customers.
- Selling of consulting services to meet existing client’s new needs.
- g. data extracts, customer training, data management, stock counts, etc
- Key Account manager of the ERP software system for existing users (20%)
- Align expectations of customers with formal SLA’s and actual service offering.
- Monthly meeting with customers to ensure all issues are being dealt with.
- Understanding customers systems, controls, needs,
- Assisting existing staff with the more difficult (3rd tier) technical queries
- Assisting clients (at a fee) to specify and document the system & any changes
- Project management for customers (1) Onboarding, (2) New branches, (3) office moves, (4) systems documentation, (5) etc.
- Leading the team to continuous product improvement and team performance (20%)
- Facilitate a team strategy and keep the team focused on rolling it out.
- Ensure that you have you hands fully on the profitability levers, ensure products are priced at better than market related prices, prepare a budget that all buy into and manage the business according to that budget.
- Ensure that job descriptions are comprehensive and ‘all jobs have a person’.
- Ensure all staff have appropriate KPI’s and measure to ensure remote working is productive.
- Maintain and grow staff morale and efficiency.
- Arranging quarterly team builds, over-see the office social committee, etc
- Quarterly board reporting
- Customer support administration (10%)
- Maintaining price lists and billing of clients and chasing to ensure paid on time.
- Ensuring all customers are invoiced (correctly) every month for all costs and services (System, ISP invoices, maintenance invoicing, Hardware, out of SLA work, etc)
- Negotiating SLA’s with customers and ensuing SLA performance is measured and reported on.
- Benchmarking costs and ensuring the business is competitive
- Ensuring that all NON-SLA work done has an agreed price and order first.
- Ensuring all monthly customer reports are correct and distributed timeously
- Payment of suppliers and account reconciliations.
- Any other reasonable request of the Board
- Requirements
- Degree in IT related field
- 3-5 years of previous experience in leading IT system development teams
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills especially with existing and prospective clients.
- Strong negotiation and selling skills
- Strong time management skills and prioritisation skills to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines.
- Mature a formal ‘potentials pipeline’ and report monthly on ETA of each
- Ability to enforce and maintain high standards under pressure
- Financial literacy – know and understand budgets and monthly profitability reports
- Google office competence
- Spotting problems and opportunities early and responding aggressively to them
- Ability to gather market intelligence, communicate up and adapt plans to optimise.
- Report accurately and timeously to the company executive
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Software solutions
- Profit and Loss
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree