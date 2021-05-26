Sales Manager at Supercare Cleaning

We are looking for a hungry self-starter to join our business as a Sales Manager selling Supercare solutions. The successful candidate will be required to hunt new business leads as well as maintain relationships with other potential clients. The incumbent will be responsible for sales across Supercare Cleaning, Hygiene and Pest Control Services while ensuring consistent, profitable growth in revenues.

Job description

Works with a defined sales quota focusing on initiating relationships with multi-level decision-makers through phone, marketing, e-mail / direct mail campaigns, in-person contacts / cold calling, networking, and presentations

Achieve monthly sales targets as set out in the budget.

Correctly cost new business, achieving the maximum margin on new business.

Ensure contracts are correctly signed and filed for new business.

Planning, setting budgets and targets

Prepare quotes and present to clients as soon as possible meeting the client’s expectations.

Prepare proposals which clearly set out the terms and conditions for the proposed contract/tender.

Prospect potential customers within the target profile

Develop, build and maintain strong relationships with potential customers

Develop innovative and creative solutions to identify and develop new customers

Propose and close sales that achieve a set company target according to company policies and procedures

Sustains sales activities; appointments, proposals, cold calls, database updates, and reporting

Keeps abreast of changes in technology and the ability to increase knowledge of the cleaning industry and services the company offers

PRO at client functions

Maintain contact with existing clients and develop new business.

Timeous handling of queries

Arrange monthly entertainment if and when necessary.

Where appropriate provide alternatives to ensure we get the business.

Formally introduce operations staff to new clients before commencement.

Ensure operational staff receives the correct documentation to start contracts or special jobs.

Provide onsite assistance at the start of contract.

Follow-up with operations to ensure that a contract is functioning in accordance with specifications.

Planning weekly sales prospects

Set appointments

Prepare and present weekly/monthly sales reports at month-end /weekly sales meetings.

Target projects

Re-quoting at existing business

Assist in training of new sales staff

Survey prospective clients’ premises and compile quotations based on an agreed working rate per square meter as per specifications.

Able to handle a number of different assignments at the same time. Presentable, well-spoken, strong personality, ability to manage timekeeping, assertive, goal orientated and own transport essential

Education and experience required:

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Service Industry

– Experience in selling soft services /similar services would be an advantage

– Relevant Tertiary qualification

– Experience managing a Sales team is highly advantageous

Knowledge Skills and Competencies required:

– Fully computer literate on MS Office, Advanced word, excel and PowerPoint skills

– Cold calling and telemarketing where necessary

– Experienced in calling on customers and business development and quotations

– Proven sales track record achieving sales targets

– Clear communication skills (written and verbal)

– Good interpersonal skills

– Ability to interact with clients at all levels

– Assertive

– Valid SA driver’s license and own vehicle

Desired Skills

– Demonstrates a drive to succeed and be able to work independently to build a pipeline of business in order to grow company revenue

– Demonstrates a high degree of honesty, integrity, diligence, charisma, innovation and customer-service attitude and projects a professional appearance/demeanor to inspire confidence in our customers

– Plans and prioritizes business opportunities, very organized, always punctual, and professional on the telephone and keeps manager appraised of all sales activities

– Demonstrated ability in problem solving and negotiation with special emphasis on closing the saleStrong liaison and communication skills

Desired Skills:

honesty

Integrity

Diligent

Innovation

Organized

Professional

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

