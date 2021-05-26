Sales Representative (Shelving/Shopfitting)

May 26, 2021

Key Requirements:

  • 5 years technical sales experience within a Shelving/Shopfitting environment
  • Proven sales track record
  • Technical aptitude and understanding
  • Ability to read/interpret technical drawings/floor plans and extract data
  • Strong ability to build and maintain client relationships

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for revenue growth, renewal and retention of existing accounts
  • Develops and maintains profitable relationships with key clients
  • Provides technical support and assistance to clients by means of product recommendations and solutions
  • Full project management function (initiation, scoping, execution, completion)
  • Conducts on-site measurements and inspections
  • Compiles detailed costings and quotations
  • Collaborates with the draughting office to provide designs as per client specification
  • Gets approval on proposed plans/layouts from clients
  • Liaises with various internal stakeholders such as manufacturing and despatch
  • Manages subcontractors/ shopfitting teams throughout the installation process
  • Market research – remains current on industry trends, market activities and competitors

Desired Skills:

  • Account Management
  • Technical aptitude
  • Project Management

