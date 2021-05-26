Sales Representative (Shelving/Shopfitting)

Key Requirements:
- 5 years technical sales experience within a Shelving/Shopfitting environment
- Proven sales track record
- Technical aptitude and understanding
- Ability to read/interpret technical drawings/floor plans and extract data
- Strong ability to build and maintain client relationships
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for revenue growth, renewal and retention of existing accounts
- Develops and maintains profitable relationships with key clients
- Provides technical support and assistance to clients by means of product recommendations and solutions
- Full project management function (initiation, scoping, execution, completion)
- Conducts on-site measurements and inspections
- Compiles detailed costings and quotations
- Collaborates with the draughting office to provide designs as per client specification
- Gets approval on proposed plans/layouts from clients
- Liaises with various internal stakeholders such as manufacturing and despatch
- Manages subcontractors/ shopfitting teams throughout the installation process
- Market research – remains current on industry trends, market activities and competitors
Desired Skills:
- Account Management
- Technical aptitude
- Project Management