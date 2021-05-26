SAP Finance Delivery Manager at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a SAP FI Delivery Manager to join their already amazing team in providing relevant solutions to a variety of business impacting scenarios. The team will look to you for process refinements, collaborative integration guidance and mentorship to ensure that a high quality of ongoing SAP Finance delivery and performance is maintained.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

Matric with extensive, relevant and demonstrable job-related experience in Finance, SAP Finance and applicable business Integration – (essential)

Degree in Finance and/or Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science / B.Eng (or similar) – (preferred)

8 – 12 years’ experience in finance with applicable exposure to SAP Finance and respective IT integration across various business entities. Including the practical integration into non-SAP systems.

3-5 years’ experience in a team leadership role with specific exposure to managing and mentoring a diverse IT delivery team.

2-4 years exposure to both waterfall and agile projects with a particular emphasis on managing multiple, cross-functional teams with specific deliverable streams, including Project / Service delivery Lifecycle Management tools & methodologies experience.

Demonstrable exposure to influence senior leaders as well as a broad range of stakeholders.

Exposure to and an understanding of Corporate, Retail, Customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific).

Desired Skills:

Solid experience in finance with SAP exposure

IT integration

Waterfall and Agile methodologies

Stakeholder engagement

