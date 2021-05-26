Senior Audit Manager – Johannesburg

One of our long-standing clients in the Audit industry is currently looking for a Senior Audit Manager, based at their offices in Johannesburg.
Desired Skills:
- Qualified CA (SA).
- 4-8y Minimum Post Article Experience
- Management Experience
- Please List Audit Clients and Industries
About The Employer:
Hire Resolve invites all suitable candidates to apply by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also contact Rachel on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website, [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.