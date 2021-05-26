Senior Bookkeeper

? Manage group entities books from start to Trial Balance
? Reconciling creditors and debtors
? Bank and petty cash processing, including reconciling of banks
? Updating fixed asset register for the entities
? Capture and reconcile the credit cards
? General journals for the companies
? Process monthly EMP 201 and submit to SARS
? Process monthly Vat and submit to SARS
? Attend to SARS queries when necessary
? Complete Annual Returns and other secretarial work
? Prepare monthly reports and compile month end file
Requirements:
– Matric
– Formal qualification in finance advantageous
– Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role
– Experience working on Quickbooks, Palladium and Excel