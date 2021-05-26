Senior Bookkeeper

? Manage group entities books from start to Trial Balance

? Reconciling creditors and debtors

? Bank and petty cash processing, including reconciling of banks

? Updating fixed asset register for the entities

? Capture and reconcile the credit cards

? General journals for the companies

? Process monthly EMP 201 and submit to SARS

? Process monthly Vat and submit to SARS

? Attend to SARS queries when necessary

? Complete Annual Returns and other secretarial work

? Prepare monthly reports and compile month end file

Requirements:

– Matric

– Formal qualification in finance advantageous

– Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role

– Experience working on Quickbooks, Palladium and Excel

Learn more/Apply for this position