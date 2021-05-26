Senior C# Technical Specialist

This role is key to the success of all digital projects at our client!

You have extensive experience in the banking environment, in a variety of disciplines such as VISA and Card, as well as exposure to various payments solutions such as ApplePay, Garmin, Samsung and Fitbit.

You will deal with notification and transactional engines, services, bots and have a full understanding of the development lifecycle. Your job will be the relentless pursuit of finding the best and most innovative solution to the problem at hand, and not be

deterred by setbacks and potential roadblocks.

You will be involved in all aspects of designing and implementing the various aspects of middleware and back-end development.

A proven and vast knowledge of C# and SQL is essential.

You live and breathe to code!

Culture fit:

You are creative, determined and a great problem solver but also a visionary.

You have outstanding English communication skills – both written and spoken

A Bachelors’ degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering preferred

Please note: Assessment will be required to be completed

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

SSRS

banking

financial services

SDLC

ApplePay

Garmin

Samsung

Fitbit

transactional engines

bots

middleware

back-end development

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Fast-paced, progressive, visionary. This role will be remote for now, but there may be a chance that a move back to the office will need to be made at some stage.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension

provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position