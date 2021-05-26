Senior Metallurgist

METAL is the new HARD ROCK!

One of our mining clients are looking for a Senior Metallurgist to join their team in the North West.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 Certificate

National Diploma/ Degree in Metallurgical or Chemical Engineering

8 – 10 years’ experience in a platinum mining environment

Minimum 3 years at Senior Level

About The Employer:

