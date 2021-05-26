METAL is the new HARD ROCK!
One of our mining clients are looking for a Senior Metallurgist to join their team in the North West.
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12 Certificate
- National Diploma/ Degree in Metallurgical or Chemical Engineering
- 8 – 10 years’ experience in a platinum mining environment
- Minimum 3 years at Senior Level
About The Employer:
Should you have what it takes, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] – You can also contact Danielle, Anmari, Menina or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed];.
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.