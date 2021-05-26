Senior Security Officer

Reporting to the Manager: Security, the role will provide a comprehensive security service related to Product Security to the operation and ensure application of and adherence to all organisational security policies and procedures. Responsible for product security through risk and vulnerability assessments and implementing mitigation action plans to reduce risk and improved recoveries.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Safeguard company employees, assets and product.

Implement plans aimed at prevention of loss of product and other criminal acts.

Monitor and respond to high risk processes and vulnerable areas.

Investigate all security risk related incidents.

Provide accurate reporting of all security incidents and security risks.

Responsible for effective seal management in high risk areas (seal inspection schedule).

Ensure all security systems are operational and maintained.

Monitoring of process and burglar alarms to ensure ensuring protection and trend analysis with regard to process alarms.

Control of export equipment within the export garage area.

Maintenance and inspections of helipad and landing strip (windsock, bunkers).

Responsible to conduct monthly security checklists.

Participate in plant and security meetings.

Ensure that all security risk reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system within the operation.

Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non compliance issues.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non compliance issues.

Supervises subordinates in the designated area by:

prioritising tasks according to requirements and briefing/instructing subordinates on specifications and time parameters when necessary;

over-inspecting equipment, work areas and tasks performed to ensure that standards are met;

identifying the training requirements of subordinates and making recommendations accordingly or performing on-the-job training as required;

controlling labour/relief requirements and leave rosters as/when necessary;

advising/guiding/coaching/disciplining subordinates appropriately;

ensuring compliance with Company policies and procedures, set standards and statutory requirement;

ensuring cooperation, improve morale and satisfaction within team;

inspiring loyalty and trust;

providing effective feedback to subordinates.

Manage time and attendance of subordinates, compile and monitor duty roster.

Effective Team Player:

Maintain and manage healthy relationships within own team and across teams.

Responsible to provide support to team within area of responsibility.

Responsible to share knowledge and skills with co-workers.

Responsible to use communication and feedback channels effectively.

Effective Self Management: Responsible for managing own work performance and completing tasks as per set timelines and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

National Diploma Security Risk Management or equivalent NQF level 6 qualification.

PSIRA Grade A

Supervisory Development Programme (SDP) or equivalent qualification.

Fire Arm competency for business purposes.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a security risk environment.

Desired Skills:

Fire arm competency

Security

PSIRA

NQF 6

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Security Guard

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

