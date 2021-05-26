Service Consultant at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 26, 2021

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:

1.To see what this job is about and complete a short assessment, please click here

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for providing excellent client service by fulfilling and exceeding the client’s expressed need (Save, Transact, Credit and Insure).
  • Accurately and timeously, gather and capture client information for loan approvals and conduct deposit/enquiry transactions.
  • Responsible for maintaining skill, knowledge and competency in order to sell Global One in the interest of the client.
  • Presenting and conducting self in accordance with brand expectations.

Experience

Minimum:

  • No previous experience required

Ideal:

  • More than 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment
  • Demonstrated track record of engaging in a sales and client facing environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Knowledge and understanding of:
    • Basic calculations
    • Retail/consumer service environment

Ideal:

  • Knowledge and understanding of:
    • Capitec Bank Products
    • Internal business processes and procedures
    • Organisational Policies, including (but not limited to) the Credit Policy

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s licence is preferred
  • Must have access to transport (personal/public)
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage
  • Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position