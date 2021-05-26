Social Media Specialist (HTML, CSS) at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Specialist to join our team. The Social Media Specialist will be responsible for developing and implementing our Social Media strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve our marketing and sales [URL Removed]

Communication Proficiency

Story-Telling Skills

Strong Visual Aesthetic

Community Management

Trend Awareness

Embracing Channel Diversity

Determining KPIs

Deciphering Analytics

Understanding SEO

Utilizing Social Media Ads

Time Management Skills

Core Focus:

Building and executing social media strategy through competitive and audience research

Setting up and optimizing company pages within each social media platform

Identifying new content creators and brand collaborators to feature and partner with

Key Responsibilities:

Building and executing social media strategy through competitive and audience research

Setting up and optimizing company pages within each social media platform

Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging and audience identification

Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action

Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of companys social content

Moderate all user-generated content in line with the moderation policy for each community

Create editorial calendars and syndication schedules

Continuously improve by capturing and analysing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights and best practices, and then acting on the information

Collaborate with other departments (customer relations, sales etc.) to manage reputation, identify key players and coordinate actions

Measure customer satisfaction regarding training programs through surveys (in collaboration with Marketing Manager)

Minimum Requirements

3 or more years of social media experience including planning and managing content in a corporate, or agency setting

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and must have a thorough understanding of social media management and strategy

Experience using various analytics software

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment

Excellent consulting, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills

Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge

Knowledge of online marketing and good understanding of major marketing channels

Positive attitude, detail and customer oriented with good multitasking and organizational ability

Fluency in English

