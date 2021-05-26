Systems Controller at Headhunters

A dynamic and leading Financial Services and Insurance Company is currently looking to employ a Systems Controller, who has exceptional administrative skills and an eye for detail.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Grade 12 / Matric
Strong admin background
High computer literacy
Excellent attention to detail
Exceptional communication skills
Ability to work independently, without supervision.
Team player gets along well with others.
Eager to learn.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
To be the liaison between the National Claims Manager, National Underwriting Manager, and the system supplier.
Log a request with the system supplier for any additional fields required on policy schedules, etc.
Ensure that the field is created on the system.
Test the new field, to ensure that it is working correctly, prior to rolling it out.
Assist the Underwriting Department with administration duties.