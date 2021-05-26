Tax Administrator

Are you the guru when it comes to getting tax clearance certificates?

Is this you?

If you said yes, then my client needs you to help them service their clients. You know exactly what is required by SARS to get approvals for clients and you’re eager and ready to move into the fast-paced forex space, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll take on the duties of acquiring Tax Clearance certificates on behalf of clients by submitting all the required documents and attending to any queries. You’ll be responsible for resolving any non-compliance and challenging the status with SARS and you’ll jump in and help with any other tax related requests. When things are quiet on the tax side of things, you’ll get to assist with client services and client onboarding.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be based in Claremont at an office with a view with amazing facilities such as a beautiful lunch area where you will take your breaks. You’ll be joining a leader in the forex industry that partners with the top financial services companies to offer their clients a service that no other company can compete with.

What you’ll need

You need to be the one that knows how to get what you need from SARS so you need to have gained at least 1 years’ experience where getting tax clearance certificates from SARS was the focus of your role. Experience in client service will definitely give you the edge and Matric is essential. Being based closed to Claremont will make your life that much easier.

What you’ll get

You’ll be joining a young and vibrant client service team where you will be learning every day. You’ll work in a paperless and innovative environment where client service is top priority. The business is growing so career progression is on the cards and they offer a good starting salary.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Tax Preparation

Tax Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

