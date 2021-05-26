Tax Manager

Leading Health Care Provider is seeking a Tax Manager to develop and maintain a successful Tax Division at head office. Your primary objective will be to ensure SARS tax requirements are fully complied with and to provide advice regarding tax law and tax-related accounting.

Your key deliverables include managing direct and indirect tax matters for the organisation,

Recommending tax strategies that align with business goals and identifying areas to

reduce tax exposure. This role would typically suit an individual with Strong leadership and

personnel management skills combined with excellent interpersonal skills

Requirements

3 – 5 years’ experience as a Tax Manager

Extensive knowledge of tax accounting, tax compliance and all types of tax returns

Knowledge of tax software and proficient in MS Office; SAP experience would be an advantage

Analytical skills with detail orientation

Honors or Masters degree in Taxation; or CA(SA)

Desired Skills:

Tax management

Direct tax

Indirect Tax

Managerial skills

Tax Accounting

Learn more/Apply for this position