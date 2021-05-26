TechM order to cash SME at Reverside

Order to cash SME Role in JHB/CPT

Experience handling various aspects of Order to Cash along with exposure in having implemented digital, automation, ERP tools in F&A environment

Handle Finance clients in different industries and across Order to Cash processes

Leading client engagements / contracts across geographies- Operations support for establishing processes, metrics identifications and reporting

Leading customer discussions at the senior management, program and operational level to ensure customer success

Establish and maintain a competent tracking mechanism for key indicators of the operations to support decision-making KPI based process improvement

Responsible for tracking and driving all process parameters critical to quality for effective delivery

Assist management with career development activities for team members, team leaders and managers, including performance management, feedback and training

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per client

Creation and development of solutions with Order to Cash focused onValue proposition, Business cases, Industry specific offerings, Strategic direction and initiatives, Design business outcome models

Work closely with Process Delivery leaders in identifying improvement opportunities and implement the same across all processes.

Lead efforts on continuous process improvements and transformation along with carrying out maturity assessments

Handle relationships with customers at a senior level within the organization.

Driving customer success and quality & encouraging improvements to business processes/ procedures

Responsibility for handling information enquiries about process from customers and business partners

Deep knowledge in Transformation, Process Design, Process Transitions, Business Controls and Planning and Risk Assessment and run Robotics Process Automation

Experience in interacting and leading multiple customers across the globe and handle blocking issues- Capable of understanding clients business model, handling expectations and delivering dedications by encouraging open discussions and clear communication of deliverables

Aim to continuously look for opportunities to improve metrics and the validation of the data

Good Presentation and interpersonal skills

Other Requirements



5 to 7 years of experience with finance & accounting degree

Strategic thought leadership in crafting future state delivery and strategies for attaining them

Understands future employee, industry and Finance and Administration trends and applies this understanding to develop solutions to build a culture of opportunities

Focused on facts and data oriented

