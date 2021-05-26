TechM order to cash SME at Reverside

May 26, 2021

Order to cash SME Role in JHB/CPT
Experience handling various aspects of Order to Cash along with exposure in having implemented digital, automation, ERP tools in F&A environment

  • Handle Finance clients in different industries and across Order to Cash processes
  • Leading client engagements / contracts across geographies- Operations support for establishing processes, metrics identifications and reporting
  • Leading customer discussions at the senior management, program and operational level to ensure customer success
  • Establish and maintain a competent tracking mechanism for key indicators of the operations to support decision-making KPI based process improvement
  • Responsible for tracking and driving all process parameters critical to quality for effective delivery
  • Assist management with career development activities for team members, team leaders and managers, including performance management, feedback and training

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per client
Creation and development of solutions with Order to Cash focused onValue proposition, Business cases, Industry specific offerings, Strategic direction and initiatives, Design business outcome models

  • Work closely with Process Delivery leaders in identifying improvement opportunities and implement the same across all processes.

  • Lead efforts on continuous process improvements and transformation along with carrying out maturity assessments

  • Handle relationships with customers at a senior level within the organization.

  • Driving customer success and quality & encouraging improvements to business processes/ procedures

  • Responsibility for handling information enquiries about process from customers and business partners

  • Deep knowledge in Transformation, Process Design, Process Transitions, Business Controls and Planning and Risk Assessment and run Robotics Process Automation

  • Experience in interacting and leading multiple customers across the globe and handle blocking issues- Capable of understanding clients business model, handling expectations and delivering dedications by encouraging open discussions and clear communication of deliverables

  • Aim to continuously look for opportunities to improve metrics and the validation of the data

  • Good Presentation and interpersonal skills

Other Requirements

  • 5 to 7 years of experience with finance & accounting degree

  • Strategic thought leadership in crafting future state delivery and strategies for attaining them

  • Understands future employee, industry and Finance and Administration trends and applies this understanding to develop solutions to build a culture of opportunities

  • Focused on facts and data oriented

Learn more/Apply for this position