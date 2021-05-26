TechM order to cash SME at Reverside

Order to cash SME Role in JHB/CPT
Experience handling various aspects of Order to Cash along with exposure in having implemented digital, automation, ERP tools in F&A environment
- Handle Finance clients in different industries and across Order to Cash processes
- Leading client engagements / contracts across geographies- Operations support for establishing processes, metrics identifications and reporting
- Leading customer discussions at the senior management, program and operational level to ensure customer success
- Establish and maintain a competent tracking mechanism for key indicators of the operations to support decision-making KPI based process improvement
- Responsible for tracking and driving all process parameters critical to quality for effective delivery
- Assist management with career development activities for team members, team leaders and managers, including performance management, feedback and training
About The Employer:
Tech Stack as per client
Creation and development of solutions with Order to Cash focused onValue proposition, Business cases, Industry specific offerings, Strategic direction and initiatives, Design business outcome models
- Work closely with Process Delivery leaders in identifying improvement opportunities and implement the same across all processes.
- Lead efforts on continuous process improvements and transformation along with carrying out maturity assessments
- Handle relationships with customers at a senior level within the organization.
- Driving customer success and quality & encouraging improvements to business processes/ procedures
- Responsibility for handling information enquiries about process from customers and business partners
- Deep knowledge in Transformation, Process Design, Process Transitions, Business Controls and Planning and Risk Assessment and run Robotics Process Automation
- Experience in interacting and leading multiple customers across the globe and handle blocking issues- Capable of understanding clients business model, handling expectations and delivering dedications by encouraging open discussions and clear communication of deliverables
- Aim to continuously look for opportunities to improve metrics and the validation of the data
- Good Presentation and interpersonal skills
Other Requirements
- 5 to 7 years of experience with finance & accounting degree
- Strategic thought leadership in crafting future state delivery and strategies for attaining them
- Understands future employee, industry and Finance and Administration trends and applies this understanding to develop solutions to build a culture of opportunities
- Focused on facts and data oriented