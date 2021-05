Warehouse Manager (Midrand) – Ref 20768

Introduction

Join this reputable Logistics Concern as a Warehouse Manager based in Midrand!

Duties & Responsibilities

Responisble for warehouse and the crating department

Make labels according to load sheets

Supervise loading

Supervise lashing

Capture GRVs and check deliveries on arrival

Manage equipment

Manage MHE

Housekeeping

Cliennt Liaison

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric

Strong administrative expereince

Must have Loading experience

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 p.m. depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Management

Logistics Management

Distribution logistics

Loading

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

