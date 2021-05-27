Account Manager – Office Autonomation

Responsibilities:
Provides purpose fit solutions through an in-depth understanding of specific client needs relating to the paper conversion services Metrofile provides.
Engages with clients on a regular basis to maintain sound relationships.
Stays abreast of and informs the General Manager/ Sector Lead of changing market and competitor trends.
Maintains a current and updated database on all clients in own portfolio.
Keeps informed of legislative requirements pertaining to document & records management.
Ensures effective digitisation of client information to ensure fast and accurate retrieval.
Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.
Develop Account Plans as agreed with General Manager/ Sector Lead for the allocated Portfolio in order to leverage new opportunities and ensure customer retention.
Reports sales statistics to the General Manager/ Sector Lead on a weekly basis.
Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs and identifies leads across their allocated Sector Heads within their Portfolios.
Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you within a reasonable timeframe and communicates concerns relating to service delivery to Operations and to respective support and management personnel. Ensures remediation thereof.
Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.
Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.
Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers
Maintains close relationships with the General Manager/Sector Lead in order to capitalise on opportunities identified..
Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.
Requirements:
3 year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce/Information Technology
At least 8 years experience in a corporate B2B sales/business development/solution selling role preferably in Information Services or similar environment
Postgraduate qualification is business administration will be highly advantageous
Account management experience in document management and archival related or similar industry sales will be preferable
High level of technical knowledge
Have a good understanding of IT platforms
Preferably have a good prior knowledge and training in technical products
Experience in information technology
Must have excellent track record in delivering high level sales presentations
Must have excellent track record in meeting and exceeding monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets
Own transport
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- 250l Petrol
- R500 Cellphone Allowance