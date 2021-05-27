Accountant

May 27, 2021

A Leading client based in Phoenix Industrial Park, Durban SA, is currently requring the services of an ideal Accountant to join their financial team.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • BCOM in Financial Accounting/ NQF level # 6 or equivalent
  • Non-negotiable and essential and Advanced MS Excel knowledge and skills (Pivot, VLookups, etc.)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant/ assistant accountant or a similiar role in a medium to large organization
  • SAICA/ SAIPA Articles would be advantageous

Proficient computer literacy
MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and company related software system

JOB COMPETENCIES

  • Full Financial Accounting
  • Ability to design, implement and provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the senior managers. This would include revenue streams and profitability analysis of each stream
  • Ability to do month end journals, reconciliations of ledger accounts, creditor payments
  • Ability to compute and reconcile bank and other relevant reconciliations of key expenditure
  • Ability to compile MQR’s/ Piece price and other adhoc costing analyse
  • Ability to compil, track, analyse and report on CAPEX expenditure
  • Understanding of all related financial legislation and ability to ensure compliance to relevant legislation (VAT, UIF, SARS, PAYE, Tax, etc.)
  • Understanding of the supply and demand chain and quality principles
  • Understanding of adminitrative requirements and systems relating to the successful management of a financial system
  • Assist Financial Manager with the annual and monthly forecasting/ budget process
  • Assist in monthly management accounts and reporting
  • Liaising with other departments to ensure all relevant documentatiom is submitted timeously
  • In depth understanding of the finance and financial control system
  • In depth understanding of creditors, debtors and book keeping to trail balance
  • In depth understanding of populating, maintaining and reporting from financial management systems
  • In depth understanding of fixed assets and the depreciation thereof
  • In depth underdstanding of stock control systems and the utilization of stock control system to manage stock
  • Excellent ability to work with, analyse, interpret and report on figures and numbers
  • Ability to utilize relevant software systems to maximum capacity to perform financial and other functions
  • Abillity to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and accurately in English

Desired Skills:

  • Mathematical and deductive reasoning
  • Critical thinking
  • Strong written and oral communication
  • Organization and attention to detail
  • Analytical and problem solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

The client based in Phoenix, Durban SA a specialist in rental and laundering services for garments and work wear, from design and manufacture to laundering, repair and even replacement.

