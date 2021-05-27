A Leading client based in Phoenix Industrial Park, Durban SA, is currently requring the services of an ideal Accountant to join their financial team.
QUALIFICATIONS
- BCOM in Financial Accounting/ NQF level # 6 or equivalent
- Non-negotiable and essential and Advanced MS Excel knowledge and skills (Pivot, VLookups, etc.)
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant/ assistant accountant or a similiar role in a medium to large organization
- SAICA/ SAIPA Articles would be advantageous
Proficient computer literacy
MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and company related software system
JOB COMPETENCIES
- Full Financial Accounting
- Ability to design, implement and provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the senior managers. This would include revenue streams and profitability analysis of each stream
- Ability to do month end journals, reconciliations of ledger accounts, creditor payments
- Ability to compute and reconcile bank and other relevant reconciliations of key expenditure
- Ability to compile MQR’s/ Piece price and other adhoc costing analyse
- Ability to compil, track, analyse and report on CAPEX expenditure
- Understanding of all related financial legislation and ability to ensure compliance to relevant legislation (VAT, UIF, SARS, PAYE, Tax, etc.)
- Understanding of the supply and demand chain and quality principles
- Understanding of adminitrative requirements and systems relating to the successful management of a financial system
- Assist Financial Manager with the annual and monthly forecasting/ budget process
- Assist in monthly management accounts and reporting
- Liaising with other departments to ensure all relevant documentatiom is submitted timeously
- In depth understanding of the finance and financial control system
- In depth understanding of creditors, debtors and book keeping to trail balance
- In depth understanding of populating, maintaining and reporting from financial management systems
- In depth understanding of fixed assets and the depreciation thereof
- In depth underdstanding of stock control systems and the utilization of stock control system to manage stock
- Excellent ability to work with, analyse, interpret and report on figures and numbers
- Ability to utilize relevant software systems to maximum capacity to perform financial and other functions
- Abillity to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and accurately in English
Desired Skills:
- Mathematical and deductive reasoning
- Critical thinking
- Strong written and oral communication
- Organization and attention to detail
- Analytical and problem solving skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
About The Employer:
The client based in Phoenix, Durban SA a specialist in rental and laundering services for garments and work wear, from design and manufacture to laundering, repair and even replacement.