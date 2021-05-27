Accountant

A Leading client based in Phoenix Industrial Park, Durban SA, is currently requring the services of an ideal Accountant to join their financial team.

QUALIFICATIONS

BCOM in Financial Accounting/ NQF level # 6 or equivalent

Non-negotiable and essential and Advanced MS Excel knowledge and skills (Pivot, VLookups, etc.)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant/ assistant accountant or a similiar role in a medium to large organization

SAICA/ SAIPA Articles would be advantageous

Proficient computer literacy

MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and company related software system

JOB COMPETENCIES

Full Financial Accounting

Ability to design, implement and provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the senior managers. This would include revenue streams and profitability analysis of each stream

Ability to do month end journals, reconciliations of ledger accounts, creditor payments

Ability to compute and reconcile bank and other relevant reconciliations of key expenditure

Ability to compile MQR’s/ Piece price and other adhoc costing analyse

Ability to compil, track, analyse and report on CAPEX expenditure

Understanding of all related financial legislation and ability to ensure compliance to relevant legislation (VAT, UIF, SARS, PAYE, Tax, etc.)

Understanding of the supply and demand chain and quality principles

Understanding of adminitrative requirements and systems relating to the successful management of a financial system

Assist Financial Manager with the annual and monthly forecasting/ budget process

Assist in monthly management accounts and reporting

Liaising with other departments to ensure all relevant documentatiom is submitted timeously

In depth understanding of the finance and financial control system

In depth understanding of creditors, debtors and book keeping to trail balance

In depth understanding of populating, maintaining and reporting from financial management systems

In depth understanding of fixed assets and the depreciation thereof

In depth underdstanding of stock control systems and the utilization of stock control system to manage stock

Excellent ability to work with, analyse, interpret and report on figures and numbers

Ability to utilize relevant software systems to maximum capacity to perform financial and other functions

Abillity to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and accurately in English

Desired Skills:

Mathematical and deductive reasoning

Critical thinking

Strong written and oral communication

Organization and attention to detail

Analytical and problem solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

The client based in Phoenix, Durban SA a specialist in rental and laundering services for garments and work wear, from design and manufacture to laundering, repair and even replacement.

Learn more/Apply for this position