Administrator: Sales Support

Role purpose:

To provide an end to end sales administration support function.

This role is all about being proactive, as well as reactive. Youll be used to support Sales Team while they are out in the field, generating clients reports. First line of client query resolution before escalation to the value chain as well as offering exceptional service on a day to day basis.

Key accountabilities:

Log Service Requests and manage this process till completion

Assist Solution Architects with maintenance of customer entities in CRM tool (Siebel)

To provide regular feedback to on queries and complaints

Data capturing and maintenance of customer database and other CRM tools

To follow up on escalated sales orders and queries received

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Essential)

Must be computer literate with sound knowledge of all Microsoft office applications

Ability to manage and resolve queries timeously

Knowledge of all Corporate and Commercial Solutions Products & Services and processes will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Customer relations management fundamentals

Knowledge of all reporting

