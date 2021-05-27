Agent: Contact Centre at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:
1.To see what the job is about and complete a short assessment please click here
2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below
Purpose Statement
To provide support and service to designated stakeholders (including both internal and external, and excisting and potential clients) in full adherence with Capitec values and set SLAs, policies and procedures
Experience
Min:
- 1-2 years’ experience* in a banking, retail, finance, client service environment.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Minimum
- General office systems
Ideal:
- Basic accounting principles
- Working knowledge (role specific) of legislation relevant to banking environment (i.a. FICA, National Credit Act (NCA), Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI)
- Capitec Bank policies, including:
- HR policies, disciplinary code and procedures
- KPA procedures and policies
- Adherence policies
- On line and cell phone banking process and technical frameworks
- Capitec banking system
- Client relationship principles and environment
- Liaising with 3rd party providers (role specific)*
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Telephonic / Call skills
- Attention to Detail
- Selling Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends
- Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.