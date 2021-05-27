Applied Research Engineer – Mining and Minerals processing at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, leading technology and software development services company, seeks to employ a well experienced and suitably qualified candidate in the field of research and process engineering in the minerals and mining sector

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company, as well as meeting the following requirements:

You will have a BSc or related degree in Engineering, coupled with 3+ years relevant experience in industrial/process data analytics

You must have extensive experience in data analytics applied to industrial context – a post grad qualification in Data Analytics could be beneficial

Advanced experience in programming (databases, Python [pandas], Jupyter notebooks, version control, code testing, Agile concepts) is essential

Experience with full lifecycle of innovation projects

Experience in Django, Kubernetes, plotly, Azure DevOps

Ability to multi-task between several projects at a time

You must have a valid drivers license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

