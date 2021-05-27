Asset Management – Sales Associate

May 27, 2021

Purpose of the role:
To assist sales managers in driving flow into both the SA unit trusts and offshore funds. The role involves engaging with internal teams as well as clients.

Responsibilities:
– Assist a team of external sales managers to sell funds by providing technical information on markets, funds, positioning of core funds, & opportunities in the marketplace

  • Responding to client enquiries, including follow ups after client meetings

  • Perform quantitative analysis on funds and competitor funds (Infront & Morningstar)

  • Compiling analytical packs for client report backs

  • Assist in developing marketing packs for the team

  • Compiling monthly sales and management reports (net flows, AUM, industry statistics)

  • Facilitating report-backs, due diligences, workshops and portfolio manager meetings as required

Risk & Compliance Responsibilities:

  • Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, market abuse, etc.

  • Ensuring Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis

  • Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected

  • Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues.

  • Reporting any suspicion that a client, investor, or employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime such as market abuse

Candidate Requirements:

  • B Comm or equivalent tertiary education in either Economics or Finance

  • CFA an advantage

  • Unit Trust related qualifications

  • 2-3 years industry related experience

  • Knowledge of financial markets and instruments (equities, bonds)

  • Experience in portfolio construction will be an advantage

System Skills:
– System knowledge (MS, Infront) an advantage

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong multi-tasking skills (including organizational skills, attention to detail and prioritisation)

  • Creative, innovative, pro-active

  • Outgoing, motivated, hardworking

  • Willing to be assessed against performance targets

  • Strong personality, self-assured, assertive

  • Able to work in a team with limited supervision

  • Confident, self-starter

  • People’s person, enjoy regular contact with clients / brokers on various levels

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • administration
  • marketing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position