Asset Management – Sales Associate

Purpose of the role:
To assist sales managers in driving flow into both the SA unit trusts and offshore funds. The role involves engaging with internal teams as well as clients.
Responsibilities:
– Assist a team of external sales managers to sell funds by providing technical information on markets, funds, positioning of core funds, & opportunities in the marketplace
-
Responding to client enquiries, including follow ups after client meetings
-
Perform quantitative analysis on funds and competitor funds (Infront & Morningstar)
-
Compiling analytical packs for client report backs
-
Assist in developing marketing packs for the team
-
Compiling monthly sales and management reports (net flows, AUM, industry statistics)
-
Facilitating report-backs, due diligences, workshops and portfolio manager meetings as required
Risk & Compliance Responsibilities:
-
Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, market abuse, etc.
-
Ensuring Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis
-
Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected
-
Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues.
-
Reporting any suspicion that a client, investor, or employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime such as market abuse
Candidate Requirements:
-
B Comm or equivalent tertiary education in either Economics or Finance
-
CFA an advantage
-
Unit Trust related qualifications
-
2-3 years industry related experience
-
Knowledge of financial markets and instruments (equities, bonds)
-
Experience in portfolio construction will be an advantage
System Skills:
– System knowledge (MS, Infront) an advantage
Personal Attributes:
-
Strong multi-tasking skills (including organizational skills, attention to detail and prioritisation)
-
Creative, innovative, pro-active
-
Outgoing, motivated, hardworking
-
Willing to be assessed against performance targets
-
Strong personality, self-assured, assertive
-
Able to work in a team with limited supervision
-
Confident, self-starter
-
People’s person, enjoy regular contact with clients / brokers on various levels
Desired Skills:
- sales
- administration
- marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree