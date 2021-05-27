Asset Management – Sales Associate

Purpose of the role:

To assist sales managers in driving flow into both the SA unit trusts and offshore funds. The role involves engaging with internal teams as well as clients.

Responsibilities:

– Assist a team of external sales managers to sell funds by providing technical information on markets, funds, positioning of core funds, & opportunities in the marketplace

Responding to client enquiries, including follow ups after client meetings

Perform quantitative analysis on funds and competitor funds (Infront & Morningstar)

Compiling analytical packs for client report backs

Assist in developing marketing packs for the team

Compiling monthly sales and management reports (net flows, AUM, industry statistics)

Facilitating report-backs, due diligences, workshops and portfolio manager meetings as required

Risk & Compliance Responsibilities:

Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, market abuse, etc.

Ensuring Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis

Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected

Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues.

Reporting any suspicion that a client, investor, or employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime such as market abuse

Candidate Requirements:

B Comm or equivalent tertiary education in either Economics or Finance

CFA an advantage

Unit Trust related qualifications

2-3 years industry related experience

Knowledge of financial markets and instruments (equities, bonds)

Experience in portfolio construction will be an advantage

System Skills:

– System knowledge (MS, Infront) an advantage

Personal Attributes:

Strong multi-tasking skills (including organizational skills, attention to detail and prioritisation)

Creative, innovative, pro-active

Outgoing, motivated, hardworking

Willing to be assessed against performance targets

Strong personality, self-assured, assertive

Able to work in a team with limited supervision

Confident, self-starter

People’s person, enjoy regular contact with clients / brokers on various levels

Desired Skills:

sales

administration

marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

