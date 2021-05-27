BI Developer

May 27, 2021

  • Our ideal candidate is very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious and has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.

Experience and Qualification:

  • Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline.
  • Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.
  • Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.
  • Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.
  • Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools
  • ETL development to load Data warehouse
  • Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.
  • Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
  • Testing and deployment of new development.

Requirements:

  • 5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential
  • Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).
  • Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)
  • Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous
  • Working experience with relational and dimensional databas e structures.
  • Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions
  • Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage

Exposure to PostreSQL would be an advantage

Skills/ Competencies:

  • Attention to detail and quality.
  • Problem Solving
  • Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
  • Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
  • Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Good communication

