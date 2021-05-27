BI Developer

- Our ideal candidate is very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious and has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.
Experience and Qualification:
- Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline.
- Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.
- Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.
- Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools
- ETL development to load Data warehouse
- Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.
- Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
- Testing and deployment of new development.
Requirements:
- 5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential
- Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).
- Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)
- Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous
- Working experience with relational and dimensional databas e structures.
- Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions
- Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage
Exposure to PostreSQL would be an advantage
Skills/ Competencies:
- Attention to detail and quality.
- Problem Solving
- Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
- Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
- Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Good communication
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful