BI Developer

Our ideal candidate is very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious and has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.

Experience and Qualification:

Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline.

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools

ETL development to load Data warehouse

Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of new development.

Requirements:

5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential

Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)

Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous

Working experience with relational and dimensional databas e structures.

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions

Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage

Exposure to PostreSQL would be an advantage

Skills/ Competencies:

Attention to detail and quality.

Problem Solving

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

Good communication

