Business Analyst IT

May 27, 2021

12 months extendable contract

  • A B.Sc. degree or an equivalent.
  • Minimum five years’ experience doing Business Analysis work.
  • Strong exposure to the PMI Project Management framework (PMBOK)
  • Experience with facilitating workshops.
  • Exposure to the PMI program management framework is an advantage
  • Additional requirements
  • Proficiency in English (very strong verbal and written skills).
  • Stakeholder management.
  • Risk management.
  • Problem-solving skills.
  • The following will be an added advantage:
  • Understanding of MSP Server 2016 On Premise
  • Understanding of MSP Online
  • MSP Experience

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • MSP
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

