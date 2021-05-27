Business Analyst IT

12 months extendable contract
- A B.Sc. degree or an equivalent.
- Minimum five years’ experience doing Business Analysis work.
- Strong exposure to the PMI Project Management framework (PMBOK)
- Experience with facilitating workshops.
- Exposure to the PMI program management framework is an advantage
- Additional requirements
- Proficiency in English (very strong verbal and written skills).
- Stakeholder management.
- Risk management.
- Problem-solving skills.
- The following will be an added advantage:
- Understanding of MSP Server 2016 On Premise
- Understanding of MSP Online
- MSP Experience
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- MSP
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree