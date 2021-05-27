C&I Mechanician – Mining – 12 months

My client in the mining industry is looking for a C&I Mechanician to join their team in Lime Acres for a 12 month contract.

JOB DESCRIPTION: Reporting to the Foreman: Engineering Control and Instrumentation, the role will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, fault finding and repair of instruments, control elements and control systems within the control and instrumentation (C & I) discipline.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Provide subject matter expertise and skills in area of responsibility; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the department/section.

Perform inspections in accordance with the Mine Health and Safety Act Regulations and Manufacturing and Company Standards to report all defects and breakdowns on equipment and machinery to the Foreman.

Reports faults and unsafe conditions to the Central Control Room.

Participate in planning shutdowns (Planned maintenance), resources, tools and spares relevant to the shutdown activities.

Identify spares requirements and order according to departmental procedure.

Responsible for the management of consumable stock levels (amongst others, spares and hydro carbons).

Investigate, diagnose and perform trade related maintenance and repair of equipment and machinery according to the maintenance requirements.

Assist Foreman in executing his/his duties as and when required.

Conduct planned task observations.

Follow instructions as per job card and report any defects.

De-energise and apply the lock-out procedure as per company policy.

Responsible for the safe installation and maintenance of radiation equipment where applicable.

Assembly, installation, commissioning, decommissioning of instruments and equipment.

Install and maintain networks on the hardware level.

Perform basic rigging activities in line of duty.

Responsible for good housekeeping in working area.

Provide input in preparing maintenance and inspection schedules.

Conduct maintenance planning.

Responsible for trade related administration.

Perform standby duties and attend to breakdowns.

Conduct on-the-job training for allocated apprentices.

Ensure that all Engineering reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and effective / sound communication systems within the EngineeringFunction and operation.

Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Perform risk assessments (Mini) and participates in risk assessments (Activity based).

Provide Input to risk assessments, safe work procedures and Planned Task Observations, monitor, train and implement all codes of practice, policies, procedures, risk assessments and standards and ensure all are in place for the effective management of safe working conditions in terms of related area of responsibilities and legal requirements.

Effective team player and self-management.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 10

N2 National Certificate

Instrument Mechanician Trade Certificate through a recognised institution and/or apprenticeship**

A minimum of 3 years post apprenticeship/qualification experience (can be concurrent with the PDL trade experience)

Valid drivers’ license

** Candidates holding a QCTO (Section 26D) Trade Test, where the learning route is not specified on the Certificate, must submit the following: Statement of results issued by an accredited MQA trade test centre as well as evidence of training conducted at a technical training centre (e.g.: Portfolio of Evidence, Logbooks). Should these documents not be submitted, the application will not be considered. Candidates holding S28 Trade Test certificates from non-Mining Sector centres will not be considered.

ADVANTAGE:

Grade 12 / N3

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite

Experience and knowledge in PLC and SCADA systems and Network Equipment.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Read and interpret instrumentation drawings.

Install and maintain process instruments.

Calibrate process instruments.

Construct basic electronic and relay logic circuits.

Perform fault finding and repairs.

Use appropriate testing equipment.

