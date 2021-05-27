Client Operations Reporting and Data Analyst (Data) at Rory Mackie & Associates

The role focuses on the timely and accurate production of Client Reportbacks and Global Quarterly Investment Reports.
- The production of Reportbacks and other client reporting
- The production of Global Fund QIRs (quarterly investment reports) and SQRs on a quarterly basis
- The production of client reports on a periodic and ad hoc basis within timeframes
The successful applicant will be able to manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality presentations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure Reportback input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs
- Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for Reportback and QIR reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines
- Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to Reportback and QIRs during the production cycle
- Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency
- Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests for Reportback and QIRs
- Working closely with the presentations team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports
- Working closely with the Product Owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required
- Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required
- Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task
- Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change
- Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally
- Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries
- Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach
Requirements:
- Relevant degree
- 2+ years asset management/financial industry experience
- PowerPoint (advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects
- Excel (advanced)
- Experience of formatting documents to Corporate style
- Working with complex datasets
System Skills:
- VBA/MS Office tool development (Advanced)
- SQL (SQL Server) (Advanced)
- Seismic (desirable) or other content-management tools