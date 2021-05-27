Client Operations Reporting and Data Analyst (Data) at Rory Mackie & Associates

May 27, 2021

The role focuses on the timely and accurate production of Client Reportbacks and Global Quarterly Investment Reports.

  • The production of Reportbacks and other client reporting
  • The production of Global Fund QIRs (quarterly investment reports) and SQRs on a quarterly basis
  • The production of client reports on a periodic and ad hoc basis within timeframes

The successful applicant will be able to manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality presentations.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure Reportback input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs
  • Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for Reportback and QIR reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines
  • Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to Reportback and QIRs during the production cycle
  • Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency
  • Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests for Reportback and QIRs
  • Working closely with the presentations team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports
  • Working closely with the Product Owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required
  • Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required
  • Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task
  • Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change
  • Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally
  • Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries
  • Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree
  • 2+ years asset management/financial industry experience
  • PowerPoint (advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects
  • Excel (advanced)
  • Experience of formatting documents to Corporate style
  • Working with complex datasets

System Skills:

  • VBA/MS Office tool development (Advanced)
  • SQL (SQL Server) (Advanced)
  • Seismic (desirable) or other content-management tools

Learn more/Apply for this position