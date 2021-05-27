Client Operations Reporting and Data Analyst (Data) at Rory Mackie & Associates

The role focuses on the timely and accurate production of Client Reportbacks and Global Quarterly Investment Reports.

The production of Reportbacks and other client reporting

The production of Global Fund QIRs (quarterly investment reports) and SQRs on a quarterly basis

The production of client reports on a periodic and ad hoc basis within timeframes

The successful applicant will be able to manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality presentations.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure Reportback input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs

Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for Reportback and QIR reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines

Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to Reportback and QIRs during the production cycle

Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency

Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests for Reportback and QIRs

Working closely with the presentations team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports

Working closely with the Product Owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required

Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required

Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task

Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change

Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally

Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries

Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach

Requirements:

Relevant degree

2+ years asset management/financial industry experience

PowerPoint (advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects

Excel (advanced)

Experience of formatting documents to Corporate style

Working with complex datasets

System Skills:

VBA/MS Office tool development (Advanced)

SQL (SQL Server) (Advanced)

Seismic (desirable) or other content-management tools

