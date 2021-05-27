Collections Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client based in Milnerton is looking for a passionate, self-motivated and dedicated individual. Responsible for day-to-day management of the support function ensuring adherence to SLA’s, provision of quality customer service, maintenance and clear effective communication. Provide support for the continued improvement towards achieving high performance, targets, efficiency, productivity and supporting the operational management of the departmentDutiesGovernance
- Interpret and apply company policy, departmental procedures and Collection’s strategy and process
- Daily, Weekly and monthly reporting
Strategy
- Present the Company at meetings
- Compile and present reports as and when required to keep the Key stakeholders informed
Operational
- Following market trends
- Management of arrear accounts within the Collections portfolio
- Drive continuous improvement suggestions focused on collections, cost savings, developing projects and systems through relationship development
- Analyzing reports and proposing improvement initiatives / strategies
- Produce reports and statistics using computer software
- Provide input/insight for the development of reports/dashboards to support optimization of collections
- Identify opportunities and gaps within the pre and/or post activations process
- Assist with various projects as assigned
- To monitor and oversee the achievement of EDC’s SLA’s and targets providing technical and customer support
- To ensure that all aspects of regulatory compliance are adhered to and excellence in both customer and client service is consistently achieved to continuously improving the output of the team
- To monitor and ensure that all correspondence processes are executed in a timely manner
- To ensure that all correspondence is processed in an efficient manner which ensures that we maintain high standards of customer service and maximise the potential for recovery
- To ensure that the team operates within all set KPI’s, and any breaches are identified and reported to senior management
- Utilise, produce and maintain any reports as required by the department or management to assess
- Manage the relationships and expectations with outsourced providers for the team in order to continually develop the quality of service provided to our clients and to ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of requirements
- Support senior management activities including recommendations for process improvements, provision of information and support for client meetings
- Contribute to the overall success and efficient running of the Debt Recovery Unit through a positive can do attitude and ability to deliver successful solutions in an ever changing environment
- Responding to customer and client queries
- Ensuring all reports before submittance to data teams are in correct format before submitting
- Perform all such duties and exercise all such powers in relation to the business of the Company as may from time to time be vested in or assigned to you, despite the fact that such duties and powers may not normally be performed by you.
Requirements
- 1-2 years collections experience essential, preferably within a pre-legal collections environment, customer service experience
- Matric/Grade 12
- Experience with Microsoft Office
Expectations
- Must have a clear criminal record
- Be energetic with a positive attitude
- Carry out duties honestly and with integrity, by serving in the Company’s best interests
- Display a positive attitude and a willingness to develop, grow and learn
- Be a competitive and contributing team player, able work flexible hours when required
- Behave in a respectable and professional manner – to colleagues, superiors, clients and facility staff.