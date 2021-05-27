Collections Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client based in Milnerton is looking for a passionate, self-motivated and dedicated individual. Responsible for day-to-day management of the support function ensuring adherence to SLA’s, provision of quality customer service, maintenance and clear effective communication. Provide support for the continued improvement towards achieving high performance, targets, efficiency, productivity and supporting the operational management of the departmentDutiesGovernance

Interpret and apply company policy, departmental procedures and Collection’s strategy and process

Daily, Weekly and monthly reporting

Strategy

Present the Company at meetings

Compile and present reports as and when required to keep the Key stakeholders informed

Operational

Following market trends

Management of arrear accounts within the Collections portfolio

Drive continuous improvement suggestions focused on collections, cost savings, developing projects and systems through relationship development

Analyzing reports and proposing improvement initiatives / strategies

Produce reports and statistics using computer software

Provide input/insight for the development of reports/dashboards to support optimization of collections

Identify opportunities and gaps within the pre and/or post activations process

Assist with various projects as assigned

To monitor and oversee the achievement of EDC’s SLA’s and targets providing technical and customer support

To ensure that all aspects of regulatory compliance are adhered to and excellence in both customer and client service is consistently achieved to continuously improving the output of the team

To monitor and ensure that all correspondence processes are executed in a timely manner

To ensure that all correspondence is processed in an efficient manner which ensures that we maintain high standards of customer service and maximise the potential for recovery

To ensure that the team operates within all set KPI’s, and any breaches are identified and reported to senior management

Utilise, produce and maintain any reports as required by the department or management to assess

Manage the relationships and expectations with outsourced providers for the team in order to continually develop the quality of service provided to our clients and to ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of requirements

Support senior management activities including recommendations for process improvements, provision of information and support for client meetings

Contribute to the overall success and efficient running of the Debt Recovery Unit through a positive can do attitude and ability to deliver successful solutions in an ever changing environment

Responding to customer and client queries

Ensuring all reports before submittance to data teams are in correct format before submitting

Perform all such duties and exercise all such powers in relation to the business of the Company as may from time to time be vested in or assigned to you, despite the fact that such duties and powers may not normally be performed by you.

Requirements

1-2 years collections experience essential, preferably within a pre-legal collections environment, customer service experience

Matric/Grade 12

Experience with Microsoft Office

Expectations

Must have a clear criminal record

Be energetic with a positive attitude

Carry out duties honestly and with integrity, by serving in the Company’s best interests

Display a positive attitude and a willingness to develop, grow and learn

Be a competitive and contributing team player, able work flexible hours when required

Behave in a respectable and professional manner – to colleagues, superiors, clients and facility staff.

