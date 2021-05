Crew Member at Burger King

The Crew Member will be responsible to serve guests, clean and make food.

This role requires candiates from the following areas:

Diepriver

Wynberg

Retreat

Grassy Park

Lotus River

Desired Skills:

1.

Ability to communicate with guests and co-workers in a friendly enthusiastic an out going manner 2.

Ability to be multi skilled in various in-store activities 3.

Presentable and fluent in English 4.

The ability to work irregular hours and/or shifts 5.

Excellent numeracy and literacy skills

Learn more/Apply for this position