CSI Manager

Role Purpose:

Manage the implementation of an integrated and sustainable CSI strategy and initiatives that enable the brands (corporate, B2B and consumer) to create social value on a company, community and country level.

Experience and Qualifications:

Degree in Public Relations, Social Development, Communications or Marketing

3-5 years CSI management experience within an insurance or financial services environment

2 years project or events management experience

Knowledge of the Employment Equity Act (Codes of Good Practice related to B-BBEE).

Knowledge of the broader regulatory environment as it pertains to CSI (FSC Codes, FSCA, FSTC and industry bodies)

Responsibilities and work output:

Keep abreast of trends, legislation and best practices within the Corporate Social Investment (CSI) field in order to optimise service delivery

Contribute to the development of the company CSI strategy.

Research and investigate the challenges and context of the communities in which the brands operate in order to provide insight and direction for CSI.

Develop and implement the CSI strategy and ensure CSI initiatives focus on sustainability and delivering value at all stakeholder levels (community, company, employee).

Direct and oversee the implementations and outcomes of appropriate programmes and initiatives for the different CSI portfolios: consumer education, staff volunteerism, socio-economic development, monitoring and evaluation, compliance and BEE auditing.

Develop the communication strategy for CSI in partnership with relevant partners and drive the implementation of it to position the brands favourably as a responsible corporate citizen.

Drive the appropriate exposure of the brands through CSI programmes and initiatives by collaborating with internal and external PR and social media teams.

Conceptualise and manage the integrated activation across all marketing components of CSI programmes and initiatives within the agreed quality, time and budget parameters.

Have a good understanding of social impact marketing and is able to collaborate with Chief Marketing Officers to conceptualise and drive social impact marketing initiatives in the different brand spaces in the Group.

Manage the delivery of CSI objectives within the agreed strategy.

Continuously monitor, drive and ensure compliance with the company CSI policy, governance, relevant legislation and risk mitigation strategies.

Ensure the CSI function collaborates with the broader Transformation cluster to enhance programme outcomes and value for business.

Accurately compile and submit all statutory CSI reports, which includes reports to the MMF board, Social Ethics and Transformation Committee, relevant forums of funder, BEE Commission and Industry bodies

Represent the company on relevant insurance industry forums (egASISA) and continue to build the reputation of the company as leader in the field on CSI industry forums.

