Customer Service Intern

- To start your journey with our client in the Customer Services team where you will spend the first stage learning all about our products, services, customers, and the way we do business. After that you will move into a Customer Service Advisor role where you will sit at the heart of what we value the most – helping our client’s customers succeed.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- Degree or National Diploma in Finance, Accounting, or IT
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Providing exceptional customer service to make it easier for our customers to use our products and services.
- Working consultatively with customers to find logical solutions to and then help them resolve any queries.
- Creating trusted customer relationships to help build great customer advocates and identify further ways in which the company can support them build their business.
- Constantly developing your knowledge of technologies, products, and solutions to best understand your customers’ issues.
- Following internal policies and recording all customer queries to meet team requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Customer Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma