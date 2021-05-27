Customer Service / Sales Coordinator at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading global manufacturing company is seeking to employ a vibrant, organized and customer focused candidate, to join their Service team and take ownership of internal order placing, customer service and related administration.

Please note that our client is only going to be considering Cape Town based candidates at this stage due to the urgency of the role

KEY EXPERIENCE TO MEET

You will have Matric plus a diploma in administration or sales and marketing, coupled with 3-5 years experience in a fast paced manufacturing customer service centre.

You will have worked in an ERP drive systems environment, where you will have monitored stock and production levels to ensure stock is available for customers before orders are placed.

You will have processed high volumes of orders daily, maintained accurate customer records on a CRM system, provide accurate quotations for customers and ensure that finance has correctly invoiced monthly orders.

You will have a solid understanding of regenerating inactive accounts and generating revenue from inactive customers by dedicated calls and correspondence.

Advanced Excel skills and proficiency in either Syspro, Sap or Oracle is essential.

Ideally, you will have a valid drivers license and own reliable vehicle to assist the sales team when required

A list of contactable references and a clear criminal and credit record is essential due to the level of trust of this role.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position