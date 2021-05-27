Customer Support Representative

May 27, 2021

Our client in the payments industry is looking for a Customer Support Representative to effectively manage the service delivery model to external clients. Must be fluent in Afrikaans and have card/payments KYC experience

Minimum Requirements

  • MS Excel and Outlook
  • 2 years experience in customer service environment
  • Financial services experiences
  • Knowledge of MBL Process

Role description

  • Ensure cards are ordered promptly and are collected by resellers within SLA
  • Ensure correct data is printed on the cards
  • Ensure all required documents are with application before submitting to MBL to prevent comebacks
  • Ensure all additional requested documents are provided to MBL promptly
  • Continuous follow up with MBL to ensure SLA is adhered to
  • Ensure new clients are set up on the FNDS platform
  • Ensure cards are reissued within SLA
  • Ensure no repeated requests are received or feedback continuously requested
  • Ensure minimal complaints are received from all stakeholders
  • Ensure clients have a good understanding of systems and processes
  • Ensure all problems in the system are identified and reported to the relevant departments
  • Ensure thorough testing of the system when new features are released
  • Ensure the daily report is sent out and no repeated requests are received
  • Ensure the weekly EXCO report is completed
  • Ensure minimal customer complaints
  • Customer support log

Learn more/Apply for this position