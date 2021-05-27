Our client in the payments industry is looking for a Customer Support Representative to effectively manage the service delivery model to external clients. Must be fluent in Afrikaans and have card/payments KYC experience
Minimum Requirements
- MS Excel and Outlook
- 2 years experience in customer service environment
- Financial services experiences
- Knowledge of MBL Process
Role description
- Ensure cards are ordered promptly and are collected by resellers within SLA
- Ensure correct data is printed on the cards
- Ensure all required documents are with application before submitting to MBL to prevent comebacks
- Ensure all additional requested documents are provided to MBL promptly
- Continuous follow up with MBL to ensure SLA is adhered to
- Ensure new clients are set up on the FNDS platform
- Ensure cards are reissued within SLA
- Ensure no repeated requests are received or feedback continuously requested
- Ensure minimal complaints are received from all stakeholders
- Ensure clients have a good understanding of systems and processes
- Ensure all problems in the system are identified and reported to the relevant departments
- Ensure thorough testing of the system when new features are released
- Ensure the daily report is sent out and no repeated requests are received
- Ensure the weekly EXCO report is completed
- Ensure minimal customer complaints
- Customer support log