Customer Support Representative

Our client in the payments industry is looking for a Customer Support Representative to effectively manage the service delivery model to external clients. Must be fluent in Afrikaans and have card/payments KYC experience

Minimum Requirements

MS Excel and Outlook

2 years experience in customer service environment

Financial services experiences

Knowledge of MBL Process

Role description

Ensure cards are ordered promptly and are collected by resellers within SLA

Ensure correct data is printed on the cards

Ensure all required documents are with application before submitting to MBL to prevent comebacks

Ensure all additional requested documents are provided to MBL promptly

Continuous follow up with MBL to ensure SLA is adhered to

Ensure new clients are set up on the FNDS platform

Ensure cards are reissued within SLA

Ensure no repeated requests are received or feedback continuously requested

Ensure minimal complaints are received from all stakeholders

Ensure clients have a good understanding of systems and processes

Ensure all problems in the system are identified and reported to the relevant departments

Ensure thorough testing of the system when new features are released

Ensure the daily report is sent out and no repeated requests are received

Ensure the weekly EXCO report is completed

Ensure minimal customer complaints

Customer support log

