Deputy Director: Employee Relations (12 Months Con

Deputy Director: Employee Relations (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Dispute management

Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA,

GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.

Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases.

Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation

Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances

Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees.

Collective Bargaining

Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team

Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.

Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments

Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters

Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation

Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops

Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure

Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures

Internal controls and support

Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.

Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development/ Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.

Training

Sufficient training and exposure on the following:

Labour Relations

Experience

At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position