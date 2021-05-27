Deputy Director: Employee Relations (12 Months Con

Deputy Director: Employee Relations (12 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
Dispute management
- Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA,
- GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.
- Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases.
Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation
- Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances
- Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees.
Collective Bargaining
- Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team
- Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.
Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments
- Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters
- Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation
Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops
- Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure
- Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures
Internal controls and support
- Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.
- Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development/ Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.
Training
- Sufficient training and exposure on the following:
- Labour Relations
Experience
- At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.