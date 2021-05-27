Deputy Director: Employee Relations (12 Months Con

May 27, 2021

Deputy Director: Employee Relations (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Dispute management

  • Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA,
  • GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.
  • Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases.

Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation

  • Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances
  • Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees.

Collective Bargaining

  • Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team
  • Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.

Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments

  • Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters
  • Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation

Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops

  • Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure
  • Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures

Internal controls and support

  • Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.
  • Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development/ Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.

Training

  • Sufficient training and exposure on the following:
  • Labour Relations

Experience

  • At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position