Deputy Director Employee Relations (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client is currently looking to place a Deputy Director: Employee Relations on a 12 Months Contract in Pretoria to manage dispute and discipline in the DSI with a view to promote sound employee/ employer relations
Experience:
- At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.
Qualifications:
- A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.
Key Roles:
- Dispute Management
- Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation
- Collective Bargaining
- Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments
- Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops
- Internal controls and support
Knowledge:
- Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.
- Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.
- Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation.