Deputy Director Employee Relations (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client is currently looking to place a Deputy Director: Employee Relations on a 12 Months Contract in Pretoria to manage dispute and discipline in the DSI with a view to promote sound employee/ employer relations

Experience:

At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.

Qualifications:

A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.

Key Roles:

Dispute Management

Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation

Collective Bargaining

Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments

Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops

Internal controls and support

Knowledge:

Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.

Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.

Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.

Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation.

Learn more/Apply for this position