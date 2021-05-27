Deputy Director Employee Relations (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 27, 2021

Our client is currently looking to place a Deputy Director: Employee Relations on a 12 Months Contract in Pretoria to manage dispute and discipline in the DSI with a view to promote sound employee/ employer relations

Experience:

  • At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.

Qualifications:

  • A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.

Key Roles:

  • Dispute Management
  • Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation
  • Collective Bargaining
  • Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments
  • Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops
  • Internal controls and support

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.
  • Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.
  • Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation.

