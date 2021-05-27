Deputy Director: Employee Relations 12 months contract

Key result areas

Dispute management

a) Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA, GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.

b) Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases.

Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation

a) Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances

b) Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees.

c) Develop and maintain data/reports on disciplinary, grievances, suspensions and appeals cases.

d) Prepare quarterly reports on disciplinary referred and submit reports to management, PSC (Office of the Public Service Commission) and DPSA (FOSAD).

e) Develop and manage database on disciplinary cases, grievance, suspensions and appeals processes.

f) Coordinate and attend to investigations as required.

Collective Bargaining

a) Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team

b) Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.

c) Attend National Labour Relations Forum meetings

Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments

a) Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters

b) Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation

Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops

a) Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure

b) Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures.

c) Interpret changes in employee relations policies and directives from the DPSA for management and employees

d) Advise management and Organised Labour in the development, application, and interpretation of labour relations policies and practices, according to policy and directives formulated by DPSA

Internal controls and support

a) Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.

b) Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports.

c) Risk management and provide progress

d) Monitor internal controls and provide continuous progress

e) Provide functional advice and technical guidance to employees and management

Knowledge

a) Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.

b) Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.

c) Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.

d) Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation

Skills

a) Communication (verbal and written) skills

b) Planning and organising skills

c) Financial Management

d) Monitoring and evaluation

e) Research and analytic skills

f) Negotiation skills

g) Presiding skills

h) Service delivery orientated skills

i) Batho Pele skills

Experience

? At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment.

Qualifications

A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human

Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.

Learning indicators

? Interpretation and application of Departmental policies informing Labour Relations

? Client orientation

? Understanding of labour relations processes

TRAINING

? Sufficient training and exposure on the following:

? Labour Relations

Desired Skills:

see above spec

