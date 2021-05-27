DEPUTY DIRECTOR: EMPLOYEE RELATIONS – DISPUTE AND DISCIPLINE 12 MTHS CONTRACT

DEPUTY DIRECTOR: EMPLOYEE RELATIONS – DISPUTE AND DISCIPLINE
DURATION: 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: PRETORIA
SALARY: R50 000.00 PER MONTH
CLOSING DATE: 4 JUNE 2021
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To manage dispute and discipline with a view to promote sound employee/ employer relations
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A tertiary DEGREE qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.
- 3 years’ experience as an ASSISTANT DIRECTOR or MIDDLE MANAGEMENT within a LABOUR RELATIONS ENVIRONMENT
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
*Dispute Management:
- Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA, GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.
- Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases
*Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation:
- Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances
- Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees
- Develop and maintain data/reports on disciplinary, grievances, suspensions and appeals cases.
- Prepare quarterly reports on disciplinary referred and submit reports to management, PSC (Office of the Public Service Commission) and DPSA (FOSAD).
- Develop and manage database on disciplinary cases, grievance, suspensions and appeals processes
- Coordinate and attend to investigations as required
*Collective Bargaining:
- Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team
- Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.
- Attend National Labour Relations Forum meetings
*Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments
- Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters
- Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation
*Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops
- Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure
- Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures
- Interpret changes in employee relations policies and directives from the DPSA for management and employees
- Advise management and Organised Labour in the development, application, and interpretation of labour relations policies and practices, according to policy and directives formulated by DPSA
*Internal controls and support
- Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.
- Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports
- Risk management and provide progress
- Monitor internal controls and provide continuous progress
- Provide functional advice and technical guidance to employees and management
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge
- Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.
- Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.
- Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation
Skills
- Communication (verbal and written) skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Financial Management
- Monitoring and evaluation
- Research and analytic skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presiding skills
- Service delivery orientated skills
- Batho Pele skills
Personal Attributes
- Good interpersonal skills
- Initiative
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in teams
- Be able to liaise with different stakeholders at different levels
- Team player
- Proactive and innovative
TO APPLY:
Update and align your job duties to the job spec and email your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
CONTACT: For more info regarding this role, contact Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ at M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.
