Digital Copywriter at Dananda Talent

May 27, 2021

We are looking for a talented Digital Copywriter to join our client’s growing team.

Responsibilities:

  • Conceptualise and write website copy
  • Conceptualise and write copy for digital education and course material.
  • Research industry-related topics to obtain factual information and authentic detail.
  • Prepare well-structured and meaningful drafts from the research as well as insights gained during internal and external forums.
  • Develop content and revise previously published educational material.
  • Be the custodian and creator of the copy, tone and language style ensuring consistency across the board
  • Take responsibility for all written and digital content
  • Able to write in different styles taking into account the audience
  • Be an integral part of ideation and creation of digital content – a thought-leader that is impactful.
  • Support members of the business as required

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a Digital Content Writer, Copywriter or similar role
  • Portfolio of previously published articles
  • Experience doing research using multiple sources
  • Excellent writing and editing skills in English
  • Critical thinking and conceptualisation skills
  • Relevant writing qualification
  • Excellent command of the English language
  • Proven editing and proofreading skills
  • Impeccable attention to detail
  • Ability to interact professionally with individuals at all levels
  • Must be able to work under pressure and on volume of work

Desired Skills:

  • Copywriting
  • Content Management
  • Digital Content
  • Content Creation
  • educational copywriting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position