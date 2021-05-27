Digital Copywriter at Dananda Talent

We are looking for a talented Digital Copywriter to join our client’s growing team.
Responsibilities:
- Conceptualise and write website copy
- Conceptualise and write copy for digital education and course material.
- Research industry-related topics to obtain factual information and authentic detail.
- Prepare well-structured and meaningful drafts from the research as well as insights gained during internal and external forums.
- Develop content and revise previously published educational material.
- Be the custodian and creator of the copy, tone and language style ensuring consistency across the board
- Take responsibility for all written and digital content
- Able to write in different styles taking into account the audience
- Be an integral part of ideation and creation of digital content – a thought-leader that is impactful.
- Support members of the business as required
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a Digital Content Writer, Copywriter or similar role
- Portfolio of previously published articles
- Experience doing research using multiple sources
- Excellent writing and editing skills in English
- Critical thinking and conceptualisation skills
- Relevant writing qualification
- Excellent command of the English language
- Proven editing and proofreading skills
- Impeccable attention to detail
- Ability to interact professionally with individuals at all levels
- Must be able to work under pressure and on volume of work
Desired Skills:
- Copywriting
- Content Management
- Digital Content
- Content Creation
- educational copywriting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma