Digital Copywriter at Dananda Talent

We are looking for a talented Digital Copywriter to join our client’s growing team.

Responsibilities:

Conceptualise and write website copy

Conceptualise and write copy for digital education and course material.

Research industry-related topics to obtain factual information and authentic detail.

Prepare well-structured and meaningful drafts from the research as well as insights gained during internal and external forums.

Develop content and revise previously published educational material.

Be the custodian and creator of the copy, tone and language style ensuring consistency across the board

Take responsibility for all written and digital content

Able to write in different styles taking into account the audience

Be an integral part of ideation and creation of digital content – a thought-leader that is impactful.

Support members of the business as required

Requirements

Proven work experience as a Digital Content Writer, Copywriter or similar role

Portfolio of previously published articles

Experience doing research using multiple sources

Excellent writing and editing skills in English

Critical thinking and conceptualisation skills

Relevant writing qualification

Excellent command of the English language

Proven editing and proofreading skills

Impeccable attention to detail

Ability to interact professionally with individuals at all levels

Must be able to work under pressure and on volume of work

Desired Skills:

Copywriting

Content Management

Digital Content

Content Creation

educational copywriting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

