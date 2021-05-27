Direct Sales Consultant – Medical Scheme at Thanda Human Capital

Qualification – Essential
- Grade 12 with Mathematics as an inherent requirement
- FAIS Regulatory Exam 5 for Representatives
Qualification – Preferred
- Product Specific training and certification of The Medical Scheme options (if already registered for Category 1.16 Health Service Benefits)
- NQF Level 5 FAIS recognised qualification (if date of first appointed for Health Service Benefits is more than 6 years).
- 6 CPD points (if already compliant to all the Fit and Proper requirements)
- Class of Business in Health Service Benefits (if date of first appointed for Health Service Benefits is more than 1 year).
Experience – Essential
- Minimum 3 years in a sales position
Experience – Preferred
- 2 years in Health Service Benefits Work Experience
Respnsibilities:
- Responsibility and accountability for the positioning of The Company as the Scheme of choice for prospective members within the desired profile and successfully registering the member on the correctly matched option. The job has to be performed in line with regulations and treating customers fairly.
Skills:
- Sales tactics/Principles
- Good understanding of the scheme’s underwriting policy
- Good understanding on the medical schemes industry
- Above average interpretation of medical terminology
- Computer skills (MS Office, Excel & Outlook)
Desired Skills:
- Minimum 3 years in a sales position – medical scheme
- 2 years in Health Service Benefits Work Experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric